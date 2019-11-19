Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bentley Capital Limited    BEL   AU000000BEL0

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

(BEL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Update - Nominees on Board of Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 11:50pm EST

Wednesday, 20 November 2019

ASX Code: BEL

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Update - Nominees on Board of

Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC)

Bentley Capital Limited (ASX:BEL) (Bentley) refers to an ASX market announcement released by Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC) (Keybridge) on 12 November 2019 entitled "Update on CRPN Early Redemption and past EGM" (Keybridge Announcement) in which, amongst other matters, Keybridge made statements pertaining to the status of Bentley's nominees on the Keybridge Board - William Johnson and Simon Cato.

Bentley has responded to the Keybridge Announcement in a Media Release entitled "Update - Nominees on Board of Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC)", a copy of which is available from the Bentley website at the following URL: http://bel.com.au/media-releases

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Farooq Khan

Chairman

T | (08) 9214 9757

E | cosec@bel.com.au

www.bel.com.au

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

ASX : BEL

T | (08) 9214 9757

F | (08) 9214 9701

E | info@bel.com.au

Disclaimer

Bentley Capital Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 04:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED
11/19UPDATE - NOMINEES ON BOARD OF KEYBRI : Kbc)
PU
10/27BENTLEY CAPITAL : Withdrawal of Section 249F General Meeting of Keybridge Capita..
PU
10/22BENTLEY CAPITAL : Appendix 4G Key to Corporate Governance Disclosures - 2019
PU
2018BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017BENTLEY CAPITAL : CBG Fund Details as at 28 February 2017
PU
2017BENTLEY CAPITAL : Shareholder Flyer
PU
2017BENTLEY CAPITAL : Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation ..
PU
2017BENTLEY CAPITAL : Notification of dividend / distribution
PU
More news
Chart BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bentley Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Farooq Khan Executive Chairman
William Matthew Johnson Executive Director
Simon Kenneth Cato Non-Executive Director
Poh Hong Ho Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED-51.58%2
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.27.14%247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group