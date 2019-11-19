|
Wednesday, 20 November 2019
ASX Code: BEL
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Update - Nominees on Board of
Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC)
Bentley Capital Limited (ASX:BEL) (Bentley) refers to an ASX market announcement released by Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC) (Keybridge) on 12 November 2019 entitled "Update on CRPN Early Redemption and past EGM" (Keybridge Announcement) in which, amongst other matters, Keybridge made statements pertaining to the status of Bentley's nominees on the Keybridge Board - William Johnson and Simon Cato.
Bentley has responded to the Keybridge Announcement in a Media Release entitled "Update - Nominees on Board of Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC)", a copy of which is available from the Bentley website at the following URL: http://bel.com.au/media-releases
