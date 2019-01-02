Benton Completes Option to Purchase Deal with Rio Tinto on Baril Lake Project and Plans January Drilling on Panama Project in Red Lake Mining District

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2019) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a option to purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC) whereby RTEC will have the right to earn a 100% interest in Benton's Baril Lake claims located approximately 5km west of Benton's Bark Lake project which is currently under option to RTEC (see Benton PR dated October 25, 2016). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, RTEC can earn 100% of the Baril project by paying Benton $200,000 over 4 years and should RTEC achieve commercial production at the project, will pay Benton an additional $1,000,000. The Company will also retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR), half of which (1%) can be purchased by RTEC for $1,000,000. The Company considers the Baril Lake project to be a favorable setting to potentially host copper-nickel and platinum group metals. Drilling completed by RTEC in 2017 on the Bark Lake project encountered mineralization of 0.31 copper and 0.72gpt (grams per tonne) Platinum + Palladium over 19.2meters (see Benton PR dated May 25, 2017).

Benton is also pleased to announce that it will initiate an approximate 1000m diamond drill program on the Panama Lake gold project located in Red Lake Mining district in early January. The Panama project is located approximately 50km along strike of Great Bear Resources Ltd.'s discovery at their Dixie project. The drilling will focus on Benton's new surface sampling discovery from prospecting completed earlier this year grading from trace to 6.17gpt gold located on the north shore of Slate Lake and only approximately 120m north of the area where glacial till sampling survey by the Geological Survey of Canada, 1999 (Open File 3038) identified 107 pristine gold grains in till sampling, the highest count in the survey. A second series of holes will test the Panama Zone where historical diamond drilling completed by Noranda Exploration Ltd. in 1988 yielded results of up to 2.8g/t Au over 4.5m within a 20-30m wide mineralized shear zone. The Company's management views the project as having many geophysical and lithological similarities to that of Great Bear Resources Ltd.'s discovery in the Red Lake district (see Great Bear Resources Ltd. PR dated August 22, 2018).

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the company's web site. Many projects have an up to date NI43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below.

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared or supervised the preparation of or reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

For further information contact Stephen Stares @:

684 Squier Street,

Thunder Bay, ON

P7B 4A8

Phone (807)475-7474

Cell (807)474-9020

Fax (807)475-7200

www.bentonresources.ca

sstares@bentonresources.ca