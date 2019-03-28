Benton Resources Retains CHF Capital Markets

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') today announced that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets ('CHF'), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton, commented: "We are delighted to be working with Cathy and her team at CHF. Considering Benton's recent developments as well as near-term planned initiatives, now is the right time for us to connect with a broader network of mining-savvy investors and investment advisors to get more eyes on the story, both through face-to-face meetings as well as social and digital media. CHF's solid connections, knowledge and professionalism will serve Benton well, as we continue exploration activities on our exciting property portfolio."

Effective immediately, the services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications, branding and social & digital marketing is for a fixed term of twelve months ending February 28, 2020. Thereafter, the contract may be extended month to month with a two months cancellation notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive $6,250 per month in fees and reimbursement of approved expenses. A share option consisting of 100,000 shares exercisable at 0.10 cents for a period of 5 years.

In addition the Company has granted a further 200,000 options to consultants and employees of the Company also exercisable at 0.10 cents. The Company options vest quarterly over twelve months and have a five-year term. Upon termination of the services agreement, options will be cancelled after 30 days, as required by the TSXV.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's web site. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-475-7474

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

