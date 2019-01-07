Log in
BENZ MINING CORP (BZ)
Benz Terminates Agreement to Acquire Fox Automotive Switzerland AG

01/07/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz") announces that it will not proceed with the acquisition by Benz of all of the issued share capital of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG ("Fox") and has terminated the letter of intent with Fox. It became apparent that Fox was not in a position to provide the necessary public disclosure information required for a reverse takeover transaction in a timely manner. Given the current uncertainties in global markets it was not clear that the parties would be able to complete the proposed transaction.

Benz will continue to develop its Mel Zinc/Lead project, seek to acquire other mineral properties, and investigate other business opportunities.

About Benz

Benz is a Vancouver based mineral company publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. It is focused on acquiring and developing mineral base and precious metal assets in safe jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Miloje Vicentijevic, President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact Benz Mining Corp.
Telephone: 604.617.1239 Email: info@benzmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Benz Mining Corp. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Miloje Vicentijevic President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Ronald Ashley Hall Chairman
Carlos Javier Escribano Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gordon F. Bub Independent Director
Michael B. Gareau Vice President-Geology & Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BENZ MINING CORP0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%30 574
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP1.20%24 073
CHINA MOLYBDENUM3.46%11 246
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.3.58%7 630
BOLIDEN1.20%5 924
