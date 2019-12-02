Beowulf Mining : CEO Interview

Log in
CEO Interview

12/02/2019 | 05:55am EST
RNS Reach Story
CEO Interview
Released 10:51 02-Dec-2019



RNS Number : 3272V
Beowulf Mining PLC
02 December 2019

2 December 2019

Beowulf Mining plc

('Beowulf' or the 'Company')

CEO Interview

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the mineral exploration and development company, announces that Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer, has conducted an interview with BRR Media, giving an update on the Company.

The interview can be found on the following link:

https://www.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcasts-embed/5de4df22cdd378185e2a3816/?popup=true

Enquiries:

Beowulf Mining plc


Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3771 6993

SP Angel

(Nominated Adviser & Broker)


Ewan Leggat / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Blytheweigh


Tim Blythe / Megan Ray

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAUUSRRKKAURAA
CEO Interview - RNS

Disclaimer

Beowulf Mining plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
