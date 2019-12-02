Beowulf Mining : CEO Interview

2 December 2019
Beowulf Mining plc
('Beowulf' or the 'Company')
CEO Interview
Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the mineral exploration and development company, announces that Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer, has conducted an interview with BRR Media, giving an update on the Company.
The interview can be found on the following link:
https://www.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcasts-embed/5de4df22cdd378185e2a3816/?popup=true
Enquiries:
Beowulf Mining plc
Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3771 6993
SP Angel
(Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Soltan Tagiev
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204