Beowulf Mining : CEO Interview

2 December 2019

Beowulf Mining plc

('Beowulf' or the 'Company')

CEO Interview

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the mineral exploration and development company, announces that Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer, has conducted an interview with BRR Media, giving an update on the Company.

The interview can be found on the following link:

https://www.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcasts-embed/5de4df22cdd378185e2a3816/?popup=true

Enquiries: