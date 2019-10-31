Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Beowulf Mining plc    BEM   GB0033163287

BEOWULF MINING PLC

(BEM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/31 12:35:01 pm
6.25 GBp   --.--%
02:32pBEOWULF MINING : Issue of Shares/PDMR Dealing
PU
10/30BEOWULF MINING : Contained Graphite Increased at Aitolampi
PU
10/24BEOWULF MINING : Subscription to raise GBP500,000
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beowulf Mining : Issue of Shares/PDMR Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

RNS Number : 8877R

Beowulf Mining PLC

31 October 2019

Beowulf Mining plc

("Beowulf" or the "Company")

Issue of Shares/PDMR Dealing

31 October 2019

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the mineral exploration and development company, announces that it has issued today 166,667 fully paid new ordinary shares of £0.01 to Kurt Budge, CEO of the Company, at a deemed price of 6.25p per share ("New Shares") (the "Share Issue").

The Share Issue is to compensate Kurt Budge for the lapse of 500,000 share options granted to Kurt Budge, exercisable at a price of 4p per share, as announced via RNS on 10 October 2014 ("Share Options"). Kurt Budge was unable to exercise the Share Options due to being in a closed period in respect of the recent fundraising announced via RNS on the 24 October 2019. The issue of New Shares is intended to provide Mr Budge with compensation equivalent to the economic value of the Share Options that lapsed. The deemed consideration value of the New Shares is approximately £10,417, based on the closing mid-price of the Company's ordinary shares on 30 October 2019.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 7 November 2019 ("Admission"). The New Shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following Admission, Kurt Budge will have an interest in 2,416,426 ordinary shares of the Company, representing 0.40 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's (" FCA") Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it will have 597,896,846 ordinary shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Following Admission, the above ﬁgure of 597,896,846 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the share capital of the Company under the FCA and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Beowulf Mining plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3771 6993

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer

SP Angel

(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat / Soltan Tagiev

Blytheweigh

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /

person closely associated

a)

Name

Kurt Budge

2

Reason for the

notification

a)

Position/status

CEO and PDMR

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the

issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Beowulf Mining plc

b)

LEI

213800MV3XGAOASPT433

4

Details of the

transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type

of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

Page 1 of 2

a)

Description of

Issue of Shares

the financial

Ordinary Shares of 1p each

instrument,

type of

instrument

GB0033163287

Identification

code

b)

Nature of the

Issue of shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

6.25p

166,667

d)

Aggregated

Not applicable

information

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

31/10/2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHWGGMPUUPBGMG

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Beowulf Mining plc published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 18:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEOWULF MINING PLC
02:32pBEOWULF MINING : Issue of Shares/PDMR Dealing
PU
10/30BEOWULF MINING : Contained Graphite Increased at Aitolampi
PU
10/24BEOWULF MINING : Subscription to raise GBP500,000
AQ
10/24BEOWULF MINING : Plans To Investigate Iron Ore Potential At Parkijaure
AQ
10/24BEOWULF MINING : Plans To Investigate Iron Ore Potential
PU
10/24BEOWULF MINING : Subscription to raise £500,000
PU
10/14BEOWULF MINING : Exercises Vardar Option
PU
10/08BEOWULF MINING : Viti Drilling Intersects Copper-Gold
PU
10/04BEOWULF MINING : CEO Interview
PU
10/04BEOWULF MINING : Share Information
PU
More news
Chart BEOWULF MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Beowulf Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEOWULF MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Kurt Budge Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Per Göran Färm Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Davies Non-Executive Director
Liam O'Donoghue Secretary
Rasmus Blomqvist Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEOWULF MINING PLC45.35%47
BHP GROUP6.98%118 223
RIO TINTO PLC8.93%88 594
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.32%31 845
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.01%20 833
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-24.36%9 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group