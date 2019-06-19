Beowulf Mining : Management Update

world, progress with Kallak has been derailed by perceived issues, the possible impact of a mine on Sami reindeer herding and the World Heritage Status of Laponia.

"Across Sweden, the mining industry and other sectors reach practical and commercial agreements with Sami communities and work together. While at the local level we have had difficulty engaging with Sami reindeer herding communities, as they wait for a decision from the Government, we are engaging with Sami parliamentarians as we seek to present Kallak and our approach to its development. With regards to Laponia, it has been stated by the Swedish Environmental Protection Authority (Naturvårdsverket) and the Swedish National Heritage Board (Riksantivarieämbetet) that Kallak would have no direct impact. Of relevance, is that Aitik, Sweden's largest open pit copper mine, is situated in closer proximity to Laponia than Kallak, and Laponia received its World Heritage Status almost 30 years after Aitik was established, and in spite of Aitik.

"We have been granted exploration and other permits by Swedish authorities, we have invested over SEK 77 million and, since October 2015, we have a recommendation from the Mining Inspectorate that an Exploitation Concession for Kallak North should be awarded. During this period, the County Administrative Board for the County of Norrbotten has failed to follow the prescribed assessment process for an application such as ours and has never been held to account for its inaccurate and misleading statements. These are the facts.

"It is incomprehensible to me that the Swedish Government could ignore the facts and, for whatever reason, ﬁnd a way not to award the Concession; causing further damage to Sweden's reputation as an attractive destination for mining investors. We have it, that the Government recognises the importance of Kallak to Jokkmokk's economic future, and, if this is truly their mind, then we should have no cause for concern.

"I look forward to keeping the market updated on further developments."

Enquiries: Beowulf Mining plc Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 20 3771 6993 Officer SP Angel (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Ewan Leggat / Soltan Tagiev Blytheweigh Tim Blythe / Megan Ray Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Cautionary Statement

Statements and assumptions made in this document with respect to the Company's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Beowulf. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reﬂect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to , (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where Beowulf operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) Beowulf's continued ability to secure enough ﬁnancing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) metal prices, particularly as regards iron ore. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any mineral project at an early stage of its development, the actual results could diﬀer materially from those presented and forecast in this document. Beowulf assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDDVLFFKQFEBBK