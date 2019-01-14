Beowulf Mining : Share Information

RNS Number : 9288M Beowulf Mining PLC 14 January 2019

Beowulf Mining plc

Share Information

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the Nordic focused mineral exploration and development company, announces that as at 31 December 2018, there were 343,457,507 Swedish Depository Receipts representing 60.65 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. The remaining issued share capital of the Company is held in the UK.

