MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Beowulf Mining plc    BEM   GB0033163287

BEOWULF MINING PLC (BEM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 03:00:50 am
5.384 GBp   -4.71%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beowulf Mining : Share Information

01/14/2019 | 02:44am EST

RNS Number : 9288M Beowulf Mining PLC 14 January 2019

14 January 2019

Beowulf Mining plc ("Beowulf" or the "Company")

Share Information

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the Nordic focused mineral exploration and development company, announces that as at 31 December 2018, there were 343,457,507 Swedish Depository Receipts representing 60.65 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. The remaining issued share capital of the Company is held in the UK.

Enquiries:

Beowulf Mining plc

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3771 6993

SP Angel

(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Ewan Leggat / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Beowulf Mining plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 07:43:03 UTC
