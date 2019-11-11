Log in
BEOWULF MINING PLC    BEM   GB0033163287

BEOWULF MINING PLC

(BEM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/11 03:00:00 am
6 GBp   --.--%
02:55aBEOWULF MINING : Statement Submitted To The Government of Sweden
PU
11/06BEOWULF MINING : Further Investment of £100,000 in Vardar
PU
10/31BEOWULF MINING : Issue of Shares/PDMR Dealing
PU
Beowulf Mining : Statement Submitted To The Government of Sweden

11/11/2019

Beowulf Mining PLC

11 November 2019

Beowulf Mining plc

("Beowulf" or the "Company")

Statement On Kallak Submitted To The Government of Sweden

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the mineral exploration and development company , has today submitted a concluding statement (the "Statement") for the Kallak North Iron Ore Project ("Kallak") to The Government of Sweden (the "Government").

The purpose of the Statement is not to submit any new facts in the Kallak case, as all necessary and relevant facts have already been established as part of the application process. Rather, the Statement summarises the circumstances relevant to a judicial review of whether Beowulf should be awarded the Exploitation Concession ("Concession") for Kallak.

The Statement stresses that, as has previously been demonstrated by the Company, and acknowledged by the County Administrative Board ("CAB") for the County of Norrbotten, the establishment of a mine at Kallak would have signiﬁcant positive eects on the local economy: creating jobs, generating tax revenues for Jokkmokk municipality, and stimulating and diversifying the business sector in Jokkmokk. In so doing, Kallak would help solve the problems Jokkmokk is facing, a lack of investment in new enterprise and job creation, and a declining and ageing population, which is putting a burden on Jokkmokks Kommun it cannot afford.

The Statement notes that neither the Reindeer Herding Impact Assessment, nor the Environmental Impact Assessment have concluded that mining operations at Kallak would threaten the existence and livelihoods of local reindeer herding communities. Furthermore, the Statement highlights the similarities between Kallak and available case law, which support the approval of the Concession.

For these reasons, the Statement concludes that Beowulf should be awarded the Exploitation Concession for Kallak.

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer of Beowulf, commented:

"I note that, the Fröberg & Lundholm and Mannheimer Swartling law ﬁrms have found no new facts pertaining to the application for an Exploitation Concession. The case was made in the Company's ﬁnal detailed submission to Government in February 2018 and over the last 6.5 years.

"The Statement's conclusion, that sufficient facts have been submitted for awarding Beowulf the Concession, speaks for itself.

"The Company and its shareholders have endured delay after delay, and if, as stated by the Government, Swedish law is sucient for assessing the Kallak application, and the assessment should be 'by the book', then we hope that this Statement will enable the Government to also conclude that a Concession should be awarded.

"The Company looks forward to updating the market on further developments."

Enquiries:

Beowulf Mining plc

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3771 6993

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer

SP Angel

(Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Ewan Leggat / Soltan Tagiev

Blytheweigh

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray

Cautionary Statement

Statements and assumptions made in this document with respect to the Company's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Beowulf. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reﬂect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to , (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where Beowulf operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) Beowulf's continued ability to secure enough ﬁnancing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) metal prices, particularly as regards iron ore. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any mineral project at an early stage of its development, the actual results could dier materially from those presented and forecast in this document. Beowulf assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Beowulf Mining plc published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 07:54:08 UTC
