Beowulf Mining : Subscription to raise Â£500,000

Beowulf Mining PLC

16 April 2019

Beowulf Mining plc ("Beowulf" or the "Company")

Subscription to raise £500,000

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the Nordic focused mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce a subscription for new ordinary shares of £0.01 each to raise £500,000 before expenses (the "Subscription").

The funds will be used for general working capital purposes and for supporting its commitment to Vardar Minerals' Kosovan exploration programme.

Details of the Subscription, Issue of Equity, and Total Voting Rights

Pursuant to the Subscription, the Company will issue 8,695,652 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "Subscription Shares") to raise approximately £500,000 (before expenses) at a price of 5.75 pence per new ordinary share.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 25 April 2019 ("Admission"). The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following Admission, and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure ("FCA") and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it will have 588,639,270 ordinary shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Following Admission, the above ﬁgure of 588,639,270 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the share capital of the Company under the FCA and Transparency Rules.

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer of Beowulf, commented:

"With the announcement of our previous fundraise, I made mention of the adverse market conditions aﬀecting the junior mining sector and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. I am pleased that investor interest has again been shown in supporting the Company, with an offer of additional funding.

"Given the positive trajectory we have with Kallak, our graphite in Finland and our investment in Vardar Minerals, having this extra cash gives the Company flexibility in continuing to deploy capital across our business areas and create shareholder value.

"We look forward to keeping shareholders updated on our progress. "

