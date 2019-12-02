Beowulf Mining : Unaudited Interim Financial Results 0 12/02/2019 | 02:43am EST Send by mail :

On 19 September 2019, the Company provided an update on the CEO's visit to Stockholm and a letter sent to Minister Baylan, the Minister of Enterprise and Innovation of the Government of Sweden (the "Government").

The Company announced, on the 24 September 2019, exploration results for Vardar Minerals Limited's ("Vardar") Wolf Mountain lead- zinc-silver target ("WM"), part of the Mitrovica Project situated in northern Kosovo. Results demonstrated that Wolf Mountain has potential for economic mineralisation and conﬁrmed extensive lead-zinc mineralisation over an area of 800 metres ("m") in length and 400m in width in its northern part, with significant potential for high-grade feeder structures.

On 30 September 2019, the Company announced soil sampling results for the prospective southern half of Mitrovica and the deﬁnition of three exploration targets: base, including copper, and precious metals across Mitrovica South; gold at Madjan Peak; and copper-zinc- gold on the lower slopes on Madjan Peak. Post Period On 8 October 2019, the Company announced exploration results for Vardar's prospective Viti license in south eastern Kosovo, following the completion of an orientation drill programme over a target prospective for porphyry related mineralisation.

On 14 October, Beowulf exercised its option in Vardar, investing a further £115,000 and taking the Company's ownership of Vardar from 37.6 per cent. to 40.1 per cent.

On 24 October, the Company was awarded an Exploration Licence for Parkijaure nr 6, covering almost 1,000 hectares immediately to the south of the Kallak deposits, and similarly prospective for magnetite iron ore.

The Company announced, on 24 October 2019, a subscription for 9,090,909 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each to raise £500,000.

On 30 October 2019, the Company announced an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its Aitolampi graphite project in Finland, which included an 81 per cent increase in contained graphite (compared to the 2018 MRE) for the higher-grade western zone with an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.2 million tonnes ("Mt") at 5.2 per cent Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") containing 887,000 tonnes ("t") of contained graphite.

On 6 November 2019, the Company announced that it invested a further £100,000 in Vardar, increasing the Company's ownership of Vardar from 40.1 per cent to 41.5 per cent.

The Company announced, on 8 November 2019, a subscription for 4,347,826 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each to raise £250,000.

Basic/diluted loss per share for the 9 months ended 30 September 2019 was 0.11 pence (2018: loss of 0.10 pence). "With Kallak, we complemented our legal team, engaging Mannheimer Swartling to work with Fröberg & Lundholm on the Statement sent to the Government on 8 November 2019. The Statement's conclusion, that suﬃcient facts have been submitted for awarding Beowulf the Concession, speaks for itself. As demonstrated by the Mining Inspectorate's recent award of the Parkijaure nr 6 Exploration Licence, immediately to the south of Kallak, clearly, we are not in an exclusion zone for exploration. "It seems evident that the coalition Government in Sweden has been struggling to reach consensus on Kallak and that politics is standing in the way of a decision being taken. We have heard before, from the Government, that Swedish law is suﬃcient for assessing the Kallak application, and, that any assessment of Kallak should be 'by the book'. We have now heard, in recent weeks, from the Green Party that the Company's application should be tested in accordance with the law. "Whatever the politics, the facts speak for themselves. The original Kallak exploration licence was granted in 2006, thirteen years ago, and there were seven years' work before the application for an Exploitation Concession was submitted in April 2013. The Company addressed the County Administrative Board for the County of Norrbotten's ("CAB") questions, undertaking further reindeer husbandry analysis, which included providing revised and supplementary information based on comments and information received from local Sami villages, and using Luleå University of Technology for socio-economic analysis. When, in October 2014, the CAB expressed concern regarding transport routes under consideration, the Company stated that it would not use routes passing in a north/north-easterly direction through the Jelka- Rimakåbbå Natura 2000 area, ensuring that future transport routes would not lead to a significant impact on reindeer husbandry. "In July 2015, the CAB stated that mining is economically relevant, and that the Kallak North project generates economic beneﬁts at local, regional and national levels, including direct and indirect jobs, tax revenues, and more broadly across mining equipment and services sectors in Sweden. At the time, the CAB stated that there are no conﬂicts within the Concession area where national interests are considered, as the Concession area is designated as an Area of National Interest for minerals. No other national interests were identified. Page 1 of 10 "When considering environmental matters, on 1 October 2014, the CAB conﬁrmed that the Company's Environmental Impact Assessment was suﬃcient with respect to Chapters 3, 4 and 6 of the Environmental Code and, on 7 July 2015, the CAB wrote to the Government indicating that the Company's application could be permissible with respect to Chapters 3 and 4 of the Environmental Code. In October 2015, the Mining Inspectorate recommended to the Government the Concession be awarded. "The Company has invested over SEK 80 million in the Kallak project, deﬁned a potential 250 million tonne iron ore resource, submitted a comprehensive application for an Exploitation Concession, addressing all issues raised, voluntarily completed a Heritage Impact Assessment, even though the Swedish National Heritage Board (Riksantikvarieämbetet, "RAÄ") and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency (Naturvårdsverket, "NV") had previously provided comments to the Mining Inspectorate acknowledging that Kallak does not directly aﬀect Laponia, and most recently submitted the Statement prepared by Mannheimer Swartling and Fröberg & Lundholm which demonstrates that a judicial review would find legal tests have been met for an Exploitation Concession to be granted. "Last week I was in Sweden, attending SveMin's Höstmöte in Stockholm and participated in a panel discussion on permitting problems. "Minister Baylan spoke in the morning about initiatives to review mining legislation and the role of the CAB's. These initiatives should be for improving the permitting system and not further delaying current application decisions. Beowulf was one of four companies on stage talking about permitting problems. The key message was there is no transparency of process and timeline for decisions, and no predictability of outcomes. This a significant and real deterrent to any company considering exploring in Sweden. "After Stockholm, I travelled to Jokkmokk to meet with an OECD delegation undertaking a study tour of Norrbotten, speaking to interested parties in the mining sector, companies, regulators, municipalities and the Sami, to understand how the beneﬁts of mining to cities and regions can be maximised through best practice policies and procedures. Financials As of 1 April 2019, following an increase in Investment from 14.1% to 31.3% the Company has met the deﬁnition of control as outlined in the provisions of IFRS 10. The consolidated Vardar Group has been consolidated into the Company e ﬀ ective of this date with the resulting fair value gain of £51,682.

The consolidated loss fell in the year to date from £849,525 to £765,810. The variance is attributable to the impairment loss (£150,421) relating to the relinquishing of the Viistola and a higher share-based payment charge (£153,540) relating to employees and Directors options.

share-based payment charge (£153,540) relating to employees and Directors options. The administration expenses increased in the year to date from £590,056 to £730,054. Vardar's administration expenses from 1 April to 30 September of £170,000 are included.

Basic/diluted loss per share for the 9 months ended 30 September 2019 was 0.11 pence (2018: loss of 0.10 pence).

£907,527 in cash held at the period end (2018: £2,071,748).

The translation reserve losses attributable to the owners of the parent increased from £520,257 at 31 December 2018 to £1,028,270 at 30 September 2019. Much of the Company's exploration costs are in Swedish Krona which has weakened further against the pound since 31 December 2018.

As at 30 September 2019, there were375,325,504 Swedish Depository Receipts representing 63.76 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. The remaining issued share capital of the Company is held in the UK. Operational Sweden On 8 July 2019, the Company provided an update on the CEO's attendance at Almedalen which takes place every year in Visby, Sweden. Almedalen provides a unique arena for Swedish decision-makers in politics, government agencies, business, and NGOs to meet, build relationships, discuss, and debate. During Almedalen the CEO discussed Jokkmokk's economic situation, the SEK 28 million cuts announced by Jokkmokks Kommun to balance its budget and the local and regional support for Kallak from Jokkmokks Kommun, Jokkmokks Allmänning, local entrepreneurs, the Mayor of Luleå and leaders in Region Norrbotten. The CEO therefore explained the role that Kallak would play in transforming Jokkmokk's economic future, to one that is 'thriving, diversified and sustainable' and lives beyond mining. Additionally, the CEO received several questions regarding what Beowulf's plans would be should the Company be awarded a Concession for Kallak. In response to these queries the CEO shared the Company's immediate plans for Kallak, should the Concession be awarded, and described the Company's ambition to build a modern, sustainable and innovative mining operation. The Company has an immediate three-step plan for advancing the Kallak project, in the event the Swedish Government awards the Concession: Scoping Study ("Study") - completion within 12 months of the Concession being awarded - and in parallel develop a roadmap for environmental permitting. Formation of a 'Development Taskforce' with Jokkmokks Kommun and other key partners, intended to coordinate the activities of interested parties in Kallak, such that project development of Kallak and the development of Jokkmokk can be fully coordinated. To advance discussions with the Sami reindeer herding communities, to listen to their concerns, find solutions together to problems that might exist, working towards reaching mutually beneficial agreements that ensure Sami reindeer herding, livelihoods and culture are protected, and that the Sami community benefits from the development of a mine at Kallak.

On 19 September 2019, Beowulf informed the market that the Company's CEO, Kurt Budge, had written to Minister Baylan following meetings with advisors, including legal advisors, and the new CEO at SveMin (SveMin is the industry association of mines, mineral and metal producers in Sweden and has circa 40 members. It covers issues across key focus areas for the industry, including Work Environment; Energy and Climate; Competence supply; Communication; Exploration and ground issues; Environment; Infrastructure; and Legal matters. It also monitors developments in the EU and how they a ﬀ ect the industry in Sweden). In the letter, the CEO asked for clarity on the process and timeline to a decision on the Concession and reiterated the economic case for Kallak.

In September, the Company engaged Mannheimer Swartling to work with Fröberg & Lundholm to review its Kallak application. Speciﬁcally, to review statements by the CAB, including the CAB's statement made in November 2017, and the Company's comments to the Government criticising that statement. The ﬁndings of the legal analysis were unequivocal, that the Company has robustly argued its case for a Concession to be awarded.

On 24 October, the Company was awarded an Exploration Licence for Parkijaure nr 6, covering almost 1,000 hectares immediately to the south of the Kallak deposits, and similarly prospective for magnetite iron ore. Page 2 of 10 The magnetic signature of mineralisation at Kallak extends southwards from Kallak North to Kallak South and then beyond to Parkijaure. The Company plans to investigate the potential for iron ore mineralisation, which could add to the Kallak North and Kallak South resource. The Company is a consortium partner in the PACIFIC Project, which aims to develop a new, low-cost and environmentally friendly tool for exploring for sub-surface mineral deposits. The project was launched in June 2018 and has received €3.2 million from the EU's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme. The PACIFIC consortium is conducting fundamental and applied research to develop two radically new and complementary mineral exploration techniques, both based on passive seismic imagery. Kallak, including Kallak North, Kallak South and the Parkijaure licence, has been chosen as one of two PACIFIC test sites. Phase one work was conducted in September 2019, testing of the multi-array method, using an array of receivers at surface, which was conducted at Kallak South. In early 2020, a similar survey will be conducted at Kallak North, followed by interpretation of the data and correlation with the existing geological model for Kallak North and Kallak South. Phase two work will consist of testing the multi-array method in parallel with drilling which is planned for Autumn 2020. In anticipation of the Concession being awarded for Kallak North, the Company would then consider a follow-up programme of drilling at Kallak South and Parkijaure. On 11 November 2019, the Company submitted a concluding statement for Kallak, prepared by law ﬁrms Mannheimer Swartling and Fröberg & Lundholm, to the Government. The Statement stressed that, as has previously been demonstrated by the Company, and acknowledged by the CAB, the establishment of a mine at Kallak would have signiﬁcant positive e ﬀ ects on the local economy: creating jobs, generating tax revenues for Jokkmokk municipality, and stimulating and diversifying the business sector in Jokkmokk. In so doing, Kallak would help solve the problems Jokkmokk is facing, a lack of investment in new enterprise and job creation, and a declining and ageing population, which is putting a burden on Jokkmokks Kommun it cannot afford. The Statement notes that neither the Reindeer Herding Impact Assessment, nor the Environmental Impact Assessment have concluded that mining operations at Kallak would threaten the existence and livelihoods of local Sami reindeer herding communities. Furthermore, the Statement highlights the similarities between Kallak and available case law, which support the approval of the Concession. Finland On 30 October 2019, the Company announced an upgraded MRE for its Aitolampi graphite project in Finland. An 81 per cent increase in contained graphite (compared to the 2018 MRE) for the higher-grade western zone with an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.2 Mt at 5.2 per cent TGC containing 887,000 t of contained graphite.

An unchanged Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.5 Mt at 4.1 per cent TGC for 388,000 t of contained graphite for the eastern lens.

Updated global Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 26.7 Mt at 4.8 per cent TGC for 1,275,000 t of contained graphite. All material is contained within two graphite mineralised zones, the eastern and western lenses, interpreted above a nominal three per cent TGC cut-off grade.

cut-off grade. An augmented global Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 11.1 Mt at 5.7 per cent TGC for 630,000 t of contained graphite, reporting above a five per cent TGC cut-off, based on the grade-tonnage curve for the resource. Vardar Minerals, Kosovo On 24 September 2019, Beowulf announced exploration results for Vardar's Wolf Mountain ("WM"). Drilling and trenching results have conﬁrmed extensive lead-zinc-silver mineralisation over an area of 800m in length and 400m in width in the northern part of WM, with significant potential for high-grade feeder structures.

lead-zinc-silver mineralisation over an area of 800m in length and 400m in width in the northern part of WM, with significant potential for high-grade feeder structures. Vardar is planning to conduct Direct Current - Induced Polarisation ("DC-IP") surveys, the results of which, when combined with detailed magnetic data, will be used for targeting high-gradesulphide-dominantlead-zinc-silver mineralisation associated with both mineralised breccia and feeder structures.

("DC-IP") surveys, the results of which, when combined with detailed magnetic data, will be used for targeting high-gradesulphide-dominantlead-zinc-silver mineralisation associated with both mineralised breccia and feeder structures. Trenching highlights include: Trench WM-T01 returned 1.43 per cent lead, 1.87 per cent zinc and 11 grammes per tonne ("g/t") silver over 51.0m, including 2.01 per cent lead, 3.17 per cent zinc and 18 g/t silver over 12.5m; and

WM-T01 returned 1.43 per cent lead, 1.87 per cent zinc and 11 grammes per tonne ("g/t") silver over 51.0m, including 2.01 per cent lead, 3.17 per cent zinc and 18 g/t silver over 12.5m; and Trench WM-T02 returned 2.7 per cent lead, 0.55 per cent zinc and 10 g/t silver over 18.0m and 3.6 per cent lead, 0.64 per cent zinc and 14 g/t silver over 8m. WM-T01, T02 and T03 all returned anomalously high lead-zinc-silver concentrations for intersected zones. Drilling highlights include: Hole WM001 returned 1.2 per cent lead, 0.36 per cent zinc and 10 g/t silver over 14.1m; Hole WM003 returned 1.4 per cent zinc over 4.15m; Hole WM004 returned 1.27 per cent lead, 0.91 per cent zinc and 8 g/t silver over 8.9m; and 1.4 per cent zinc over 20.9m; Hole WM006 returned 1.38 per cent zinc over 19.3m; Hole WM007 returned 2.69 per cent lead, 0.4 per cent zinc and 16 g/t silver, over 4.3m; Hole WM009 returned 1.29 per cent lead over 3.0m; Hole WM010 returned 2.45 per cent zinc over 2.0m; and Hole WM014 returned 2.14 per cent zinc over 1.0m.

The Company announced soil sampling results from the perspective southern half of Mitrovica on 30 September 2019. Three priority target areas have been identified:

Mitrovica South exhibits potential for a large mineralised system - soil sampling results have identiﬁed distinctive zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold anomalies in the southern part of the license, extending laterally from known mineralisation, suggesting that the system may be larger than indicated by initial geological mapping.

Mitrovica South is less than three kilometres from the Stan Terg lead, zinc and silver mine, which dates to the 1930s and which is estimated to have produced 34 Mt at 3.45 per cent lead, 2.3 per cent zinc and 80 g/t silver. Madjan Peak Gold target - anomalous gold and silver assays have been returned for the eastern margin of the license, corresponding with previously mapped advanced argillic alteration, identiﬁed historic gold workings/pits and anomalous rock chip samples (up to 7.2 g/t gold). Madjan Peak Lower Slopes - displays elevated copper, zinc and silver in soil results possibly correlating with structurally controlled mineralisation. Vardar is planning to conduct DC-IP surveys, the results of which, when combined with detailed magnetic data, will be used for deﬁning drill targets.

On 8 October 2019, Beowulf announced drilling at Viti had intersected a copper gold porphyry system following the completion of an orientation drill programme. Drill testing was designed to test the extent and type of alteration associated with an extensive three kilometre gossanous outcrop, which had previously returned anomalous copper and gold concentrations in rock grab samples. In addition, soil samples were collected to determine the extent of possible anomalous metal concentrations over the target area. Highlights include: Page 3 of 10 Drilling has identified highly altered trachyte porphyry dykes with associated copper and gold mineralisation.

Soil sampling results have returned anomalous copper and gold correlating with outcropping gossans.

Results indicate that drilling has intersected the upper part of a porphyry system. Further work will focus on copper-gold target delineation using a combination of detailed magnetic and DC-IP survey. Follow-on drilling is planned for the next field season in 2020. Corporate On 24 October 2019 and 8 November 2019, the Company raised £500,000 and £250,000, respectively, through subscriptions of 9,090,909 and 4,347,826 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each. The funds will be used for general working capital purposes, as well as legal advice in respect of the Kallak North application and to support Vardar's plans for the Mitrovica and Viti Projects in Kosovo.

During the period the Directors have reassessed the accounting judgement relating to how Vardar is recorded within the Beowulf ﬁnancial statements. Based on the IFRS 10 criteria relating to the assessment of control over relevant activities Vardar consolidated within the Beowulf consolidated financial statements. The Company informed the market, on 6 November 2019, that following Vardar's exploration achievements at Mitrovica and Viti and an excellent visit to Kosovo it had invested a further £100,000 in Vardar, increasing Beowulf's ownership to 41.5 per cent. As at 31 October 2019, there were383,195,504 Swedish Depository Receipts representing 64.11 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. The remaining issued share capital of the Company is held in the UK. Enquiries: Beowulf Mining plc Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 3771 6993 SP Angel (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Ewan Leggat / Soltan Tagiev Blytheweigh Tim Blythe / Megan Ray Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204 Cautionary Statement Statements and assumptions made in this document with respect to the Company's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Beowulf. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reﬂect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to , changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where Beowulf operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) Beowulf's continued ability to secure enough ﬁnancing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) metal prices, particularly as regards iron ore. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any mineral project at an early stage of its development, the actual results could di ﬀ er materially from those presented and forecast in this document. Beowulf assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecast. BEOWULF MINING PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 3 months 3 months 9 months 9 months Year ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 ended 31 September September September September December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Notes £ £ £ £ £ Continuing operations Administrative expenses (283,310) (211,029) (730,053) (560,056) (598,391) Impairment of exploration costs - (150,421) - (150,421) (571,456) Share based payment expense (26,566) (49,519) (93,154) (146,942) (196,460) Share of loss of associates - - - - (19,880) Gain on acquisition - - 51,682 - - Operating Loss (309,876) (410,969) (771,525) (857,419) (1,386,187) Finance income 532 3,682 5,715 7,894 11,603 Loss before and after taxation Loss attributable to: Owners of the parent Non-controlling interests (309,344) (407,287) (765,810) (849,525) (1,374,584) (256,163) (407,256) (658,696) (848,910) (1,373,936) (53,181) (31) (107,114) (615) (648) (309,344) (407,287) (765,810) (849,525) (1,374,584) Page 4 of 10 Loss per share attributable to the owners of the parent: (0.04) (0.07) (0.11) (0.15) (0.25) Basic and diluted (pence) 3 BEOWULF MINING PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 3 months 3 months 9 months 9 months Year ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 ended 31 September September September September December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ £ £ Loss for the period (309,344) (407,287) (765,810) (849,525) (1,374,584) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange (losses) (203,018) - (515,349) (458,994) (123,265) arising on translation of foreign operations Total (512,362) (407,287) (1,281,159) (1,308,519) (1,497,849) comprehensive (loss) Total Comprehensive (loss) attributable to: (447,226) - (1,166,709) (900,498) (1,497,133) Owners of the parent Non-controlling (65,137) - (114,450) (734) (716) interests (512,363) (407,287) (1,281,159) (901,232) (1,497,849) BEOWULF MINING PLC CONDENSED COMPANY STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 3 months 3 months 9 months 9 months Year ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 ended 30 ended 31 September September September September December 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 Continuing operations Notes £ £ £ £ £ Administrative expenses (153,088) (94,478) (563,860) (408,842) (424,329) Share based payment expense (26,566) (49,519) (93,154) (146,942) (196,460) Operating Loss (179,654) (143,997) (657,014) (555,784) (620,789) Finance income 532 3,682 5,715 7,894 11,603 Loss before and after taxation and total comprehensive loss (179,122) (140,315) (651,299) (547,890) (609,186) Loss per share attributable to the owners of the parent: Basic and diluted 3 (0.03) (0.05) (0.11) (0.10) (0.11) (pence) Page 5 of 10 BEOWULF MINING PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 ASSETS Notes Non-current assets Intangible assets 5 Property, plant and equipment Investment in associate Loans and other ﬁnancial assets Current assets Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalents TOTAL ASSETS EQUITY Shareholders' equity Share capital 4 Share premium Merger Reserve Capital contribution reserve Share option reserve Translation reserve Accumulated losses Total Equity Non-controlling interests TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables Grant income TOTAL LIABILITIES TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at As at 30 30 31 September September December 2019 2018 2018 £ £ £ 9,696,793 8,252,883 8,285,547 118,562 19,687 16,083 - - 230,120 5,281 5,401 5,462 9,820,636 8,277,971 8,537,212 87,145 68,114 62,956 907,527 2,071,748 1,533,232 994,672 2,139,862 1,596,188 10,815,308 10,417,833 10,133,400 5,886,392 5,663,072 5,663,072 20,230,006 19,266,271 19,266,271 137,700 137,700 137,700 46,451 46,451 46,451 705,619 562,947 612,465 (1,028,270) (723,560) (520,257) (15,970,629) (14,786,759) (15,311,933) 10,007,269 10,166,122 9,893,769 298,667 (160,602) (160,587) 10,305,936 10,005,520 9,733,182 317,167 220,108 208,013 192,205 192,205 192,205 509,372 412,313 400,218 10,815,308 10,417,833 10,133,400 BEOWULF MINING PLC CONDENSED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) As at As at As at 30 30 31 September September December 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS £ £ £ Non-current assets Investments 1,482,988 482,988 732,988 Loans and other ﬁnancial 8,776,137 8,104,431 assets 8,222,217 10,259,125 8,587,419 8,955,205 Current assets Trade and other receivables 24,755 37,295 24,401 Cash and cash equivalents 791,177 2,030,592 1,470,087 815,932 2,067,887 1,494,488 TOTAL ASSETS 11,075,057 10,655,306 10,449,693 EQUITY Page 6 of 10 Shareholders' equity Share capital 5,886,392 5,663,072 5,663,072 Share premium 20,230,006 19,266,271 19,266,271 Merger Reserve 137,700 137,700 137,700 Capital contribution reserve 46,451 46,451 46,451 Share option reserve 705,619 562,947 612,465 Accumulated losses (16,186,728) (15,312,277) (15,535,429) TOTAL EQUITY 10,819,440 10,364,164 10,190,530 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 63,412 98,937 66,958 Grant income 192,205 192,205 192,205 TOTAL LIABILITIES 255,617 291,142 259,163 TOTAL EQUITY AND 11,075,057 10,655,306 10,449,693 LIABILITIES BEOWULF MINING PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the 9 months ended 30 September 2019 Share Share Capital Share- Translation Merger Accumulated Total Non- Total equity capital premium contribution based reserve reserve losses controlling reserve payment interest reserve £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 January 5,342,072 18,141,271 46,451 575,078 (397,060) 137,700 (14,079,747) 9,765,765 (159,868) 9,605,897 2018 Loss for the period - - - - - - (848,762) (848,762) (584) (849,346) Foreign exchange - - - - (326,500) - - (326,500) (150) (326,650) translation Total comprehensive - - - - (326,500) - (848,762) (1,175,262) (734) (1,175,996) loss Transactions with owners Issue of share 300,000 1,200,000 - - - - - 1,500,000 - 1,500,000 capital Issue costs - (75,000) - - - - - (75,000) - (75,000) Equity-settled share-based payment - - - 146,942 - - - 146,942 - 146,942 transactions Acquisition of 21,000 - - (159,073) - - 141,750 3,677 - 3,677 subsidiary At 30 September 2018 5,663,072 19,266,271 46,451 562,947 (723,560) 137,700 (14,786,759) 10,166,122 (160,602) 10,005,520 (unaudited) Loss for the period - - - - - - (525,174) (525,174) (67) (525,241) Foreign exchange - - - - 203,303 - - 203,303 82 203,385 translation Total comprehensive - - - - 203,303 - (525,174) (321,871) 15 (321,856) income / (loss) Transaction with owners Equity-settled share-based payment - - - 49,518 - - - 49,518 - 49,518 transactions At 31 December 5,663,072 19,266,271 46,451 612,465 (520,257) 137,700 (15,311,933) 9,893,769 (160,587) 9,733,182 2018 (audited) Loss for the period - - - - - - (658,696) (658,696) (107,114) (765,810) Foreign exchange - - - - (508,013) - - (508,013) (7,336) (515,349) translation Total comprehensive - - - - (508,013) - (658,696) (1,166,709) (114,450) (1,281,159) income Transactions with owners Issue of share 223,320 1,026,680 - - - - - 1,250,000 - 1,250,000 capital Issue Costs - (62,945) - - - - - (62,945) - (62,945) Equity-settled share-based payment - - - 93,154 - - - 93,154 - 93,154 transactions Step up of interest - - - - - 573,704 573,704 in Vardar At 30 September 2019 5,886,392 20,230,006 46,451 705,619 (1,028,270) 137,700 (15,970,629) 10,007,269 298,667 10,305,936 (unaudited) Page 7 of 10 BEOWULF MINING PLC CONDENSED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the 9 months ended 30 September 2019 Share Share Capital Share-based Merger Accumulated Total capital premium contribution payment reserve losses reserve reserve £ £ £ £ £ £ £ At 1 January 2018 Loss for the period Total comprehensive loss Transactions with owners Issue of share capital Costs associated with the issue of new shares Equity-settledshare-based payment transactions Acquisition of subsidiary At 30 September 2018 (unaudited) Loss for the period Total comprehensive loss Transaction with owners Issue of share capital Equity-settledshare-based payment transactions At 31 December 2018 (audited) Loss for the period Total comprehensive loss Transactions with owners Issue of share capital Costs associated with the issue of new shares Equity-settledshare-based payment transactions At 30 September 2019 (unaudited) 5,342,072 18,141,271 46,451 575,078 137,700 (14,906,137) 9,336,435 - - - - - (547,890) (547,890) - - - - - (547,890) (547,890) 300,000 1,200,000 - - - - 1,500,000 - (75,000) - - - - (75,000) - - - 146,942 - - 146,942 21,000 - - (159,073) - 141,750 3,677 5,663,072 19,266,271 46,451 562,947 137,700 (15,312,277) 10,364,164 - - - - - (223,152) (223,152) - - - - - (223,152) (223,152) - - - - - - - - - - 49,518 - - 49,518 5,663,072 19,266,271 46,451 612,465 137,700 (15,535,429) 10,190,530 - - - - - (651,299) (651,299) - - - - - (651,299) (651,299) 223,320 1,026,680 - - - - 1,250,000 - (62,945) - - - - (62,945) - - - 93,154 - - 93,154 5,886,392 20,230,006 46,451 705,619 137,700 (16,186,728) 10,819,440 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the 9 months ended 30 September 2019 1. Nature of Operations Beowulf Mining plc (the "Company") is domiciled in England and Wales. The Company's registered oﬃce is 201 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, EC4Y 0DT. This consolidated ﬁnancial information comprises the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the 'Group' and individually 'Group companies'). The Group is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of natural resources assets and has not yet generated revenues. 2. Basis of preparation The condensed consolidated ﬁnancial information has been prepared on the basis of the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU) and implemented in the UK. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation used in the preparation of the interim ﬁnancial information are the same as those used in the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The impact of IFRS 16, adopted 1 January 2019, has no material effect on the Group at this stage of the Group's operations. The ﬁnancial information in this statement does not constitute full statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the UK Companies Act 2006. The ﬁnancial information for the quarter ended and nine months ended 30 September 2019 is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the auditors. The ﬁnancial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been derived from the Group's audited ﬁnancial statements for the year. The auditor's report on the statutory ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 was unqualiﬁed and did not contain any statement under sections 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The audit report did contain a material uncertainty with respect of going concern, however following additional audit procedures and noting it as key audit matter, it was concluded the going concern basis was appropriate. The ﬁnancial statements are presented in GB Pounds Sterling. They are prepared on the historical cost basis or the fair value basis where the fair valuing of relevant assets and liabilities has been applied. 3. Group and Company loss per share Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to ordinary owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 580,770,460 (30 September 2018: 550,734,727 and 31 December 2018: 554,716,045) for the 9 months ended 30 September 19 and 588,639,270 (30 September 2018: 566,307,254) for the 3 months ended 30 September 19. There is no diﬀerence between the basic and diluted loss per share. 4. Called up share capital (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) 30 September 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 2018 Allotted, issued and fully paid £ £ £ 5,886,392 5,663,072 5,663,072 Ordinary shares of 1p each Page 8 of 10 The number of shares in issue was as follows: Number of shares Balance at 1 January 2018 534,207,254 Issued during the period 32,100,000 Balance at 30 September 2018 566,307,254 Issued during the period - Balance at 31 December 2018 566,307,254 Issued during the period 8,695,652 Balance at 30 September 2019 588,639,270 5. Intangible Assets: Group Exploration costs As at As at As at 31 30 30 December September September 2018 2019 2018 (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost £ £ £ At 1 January 8,285,547 8,191,232 8,191,232 Additions for the period 528,992 546,207 782,437 Additions arising from the step- 1,389,553 - - up in the interest in Vardar (507,299) (334,135) (116,666) Foreign exchange movements Impairment - (150,421) (571,456) 9,696,793 8,252,883 8,285,547 The net book value of exploration costs is comprised of expenditure on the following projects: As at As at As at 30 30 31 September September December 2019 2018 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Project Country £ £ £ Kallak Sweden 6,724,645 6,785,174 7,079,806 Åtvidaberg Sweden 352,708 283,328 303,565 Ågåsjiegge Sweden 15,985 14,281 17,121 Sala Sweden 9,251 8,239 8,444 Haapamäki Finland - 237,600 - Kolari1 Finland - 159,513 - Viistola Finland - - - Pitkäjärvi Finland 1,065,208 728,352 817,986 Joutsijärvi Finland 19,787 31,531 25,002 Rääpysjärvi Finland 34,042 3,410 19,938 Karhunmäki Finland 20,216 - 13,685 Merivaara Finland 15,992 - - Polvela Finland 29,665 - - Tammijärvi Finland 19,741 - - Lapua Finland - 1,455 Mitrovica Kosovo 959,567 - - Viti Kosovo 429,986 - - 9,696,793 8,252,883 8,285,547 Total Group exploration costs of £9,696,793 are currently carried at cost in the ﬁnancial statements. During the period, no impairment provision was recognised (30 September 2018: £150,421). Accounting estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on a number of factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Management are required to consider whether there are events or changes in circumstances that indicate that the carrying value of this asset may not be recoverable. The most signiﬁcant risk currently facing the Group is that it does not receive an Exploitation Concession for Kallak. The Company originally applied for the Exploitation Concession in April 2013 and throughout 2017, and since the year-end, management have actively sought to progress the application, engaging with the various government bodies and other stakeholders. These activities are summarised above. Kallak is included in the condensed ﬁnancial statements as at 30 September 2019 as an intangible exploration licence with a carrying value of £6,724,645. Management have considered the status of the application for the Exploitation Concession and in their judgement, they believe it is appropriate to be optimistic about the chances of being awarded the Exploitation Concession and thus have not impaired the project. 6. Availability of interim report A copy of these results will be made available for inspection at the Company's registered oﬃce during normal business hours on any weekday. The Company's registered oﬃce is at 207 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, EC4Y 0DT. A copy can also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.beowulfmining.com. Beowulf Mining plc is registered in England and Wales with registered number 02330496. ** Ends ** Page 9 of 10 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. 