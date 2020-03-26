Log in
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Coronavirus pandemic - Withdrawal of forecast for the 2020 financial year, impacts on quarterly results Q1 2020

03/26/2020 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Coronavirus pandemic - Withdrawal of forecast for the 2020 financial year, impacts on quarterly results Q1 2020

26-March-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Haselünne, March 26, 2020

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Coronavirus pandemic - Withdrawal of forecast for the 2020 financial year, impacts on quarterly results Q1 2020

Today, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft has published its Annual Report for the 2019 financial year, which contains the Forecast Report for the group for the 2020 financial year (pages 113 to 121 of the annual report in the German and English language versions) as part of the Combined Management Report of the Berentzen Group and Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. This Forecast Report, which was prepared on the basis of the then current status of the integrated group planning of the Berentzen Group for the 2020 financial year and taking into account the relevant known facts and events as well as the assumptions and estimates of the company until then, claimed unchanged validity at the time of its preparation and the preparation of the consolidated financial statements on March 16, 2020.

However, in view of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic since then and particularly in the last few days, the state crisis measures introduced in connection with it and their drastic impacts on the economy, a sufficiently reliable and secure assessment of the course of Berentzen Group's business development in the 2020 financial year is no longer possible. As a result, the Forecast Report for the 2020 financial year submitted in the context of the 2019 Annual Report is no longer valid, so that the forecast made therein or the outlook submitted when the preliminary financial results were published at the beginning of February 2020 hereby are no longer maintained. In view of the current, extremely dynamic developments and the associated continuing uncertainties, particularly with regard to the further course of the pandemic and its economic impacts, it is currently not possible to update the forecast. The company will issue a new forecast as soon as this is practicable with sufficient reliability and inform the capital market about it in accordance with legal requirements.

The company is responding with comprehensive and targeted measures to limit the economic impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on the group's business development.

Nevertheless, not least for the reasons mentioned above, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects significant effects on the group's quarterly results for Q1 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. According to current, preliminary estimates, consolidated sales revenues will decrease by approximately 2.0 % to 4.0 % compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2020 range accordingly: EUR 35.4 to 36.2 million; Q1 2019: EUR 36.9 million). At the same time, both consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) with a range of EUR 1.0 to 1.2 million (Q1 2019: EUR 1.7 million) and consolidated EBIT before depreciation and amortization (consolidated EBITDA) with a range of EUR 3.1 to 3.3 million (Q1 2019: EUR 3.7 million) are expected to be significantly lower compared to the same period of the previous year.

For an explanation of the aforementioned earnings-related key performance indicators, reference is made to the Annual Report 2019 of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (see page 78 f. in the German and English language versions), which is published on the company's website and can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/reports

Information regarding the issuer of this announcement

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft with its registered office in Haselünne, Germany, is a listed company in the beverages industry operating in the following segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Fresh Juice Systems.

ISIN: DE0005201602
WKN: 520160
Ticker symbol: BEZ
Listings: Regulated Market (General Standard) in Frankfurt, XETRA
OTC trading in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstr. 7
49740 Haselünne, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 59 61 502 0
Fax: +49 (0) 59 61 502 268
Email: berentzen@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/

Contact
Jochen Klein
Investor Relations Manager
Telefon: +49 (0) 5961 502 219
Mobil: +49 (0) 151 1562 8102
Telefax: +49 (0) 5961 502 550
E-Mail: jochen.klein@berentzen.de

26-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602, ,
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007653

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1007653  26-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
