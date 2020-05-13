Log in
BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEZ)
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft announces new date: Virtual general meeting on July 2, 2020 - Dividend proposal unchanged

05/13/2020 | 11:25am EDT

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft announces new date: Virtual general meeting on July 2, 2020 - Dividend proposal unchanged

13.05.2020 / 17:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press release no. 13/2020


Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft announces new date
Virtual general meeting on July 2, 2020 - Dividend proposal unchanged

Haselünne, May 13, 2020 - The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today passed a resolution with the approval of the Supervisory Board to hold the Annual General Meeting on July 2, 2020 as a virtual general meeting. The original date for the Annual General Meeting was May 13, 2020, but this date was postponed indefinitely at the end of March in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The top priority for the corporate group is the health of its shareholders and employees as well as of its service providers and guests. As a result, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have decided to hold the general meeting as a virtual event - without the shareholders or their authorised representatives or any guests being physically present. Furthermore, it is not yet clear whether it would be legally possible to hold an event with the physical presence of the corresponding number of participants within the statutory 8-month period, which ends on August 31, 2020.

The general meeting will be livestreamed. Invitations will be extended to shareholders in compliance with the customary statutory formal and deadline-related requirements. They will have the opportunity to take part in the general meeting online through a special shareholder portal and to exercise their rights accordingly. Further details regarding the procedure for the virtual general meeting as well as information on exercising shareholder rights will be provided when the meeting is convened by formal announcement. This is expected to happen on May 20, 2020.

As already communicated, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.28 per share to the upcoming general meeting. This means that roughly 53 percent of the consolidated profit for the 2019 financial year is to be distributed.

About the Berentzen Group:

The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private-label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at:

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Thorsten Schmitt
Corporate Communications
Phone +49 (0) 5961 502 215
pr@berentzen.de
www.berentzen-gruppe.de


13.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602, ,
WKN: 520160
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1044179

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1044179  13.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
