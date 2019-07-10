Log in
BERGMAN & BEVING AB

(BERG B)
Bergman & Beving AB: The Annual Report for 2018/2019 has been published

0
07/10/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Press release

Bergman & Beving AB: The Annual Report for 2018/2019 has been published

Bergman & Beving’s Annual Report for the financial year 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2019 has been published on the company's website today where it can be downloaded as a PDF version.

Stockholm, 10 July 2019


For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on 10 July 2019.


Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 17 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.9 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 4 155 M
EBIT 2020 294 M
Net income 2020 198 M
Debt 2020 1 401 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 2 712 M
Chart BERGMAN & BEVING AB
Duration : Period :
Bergman & Beving AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERGMAN & BEVING AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 123  SEK
Last Close Price 100  SEK
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pontus Boman President & Chief Executive Officer
Johan Olov Sjö Chairman
Göthe Peter Lennart Schön Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Per Anders Börjesson Director
Lillemor Svensson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERGMAN & BEVING AB18.54%287
FASTENAL COMPANY22.74%18 376
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES12.29%2 363
DIPLOMA PLC15.62%2 024
NOW INC24.31%1 596
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-16.69%1 468
