Berkeley : Dividend Declaration

16 August 2018

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

(the 'Company')

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that an interim dividend of 33.30 pence per share will be paid on 14 September 2018 to shareholders on the Company's register of members at close of business on 24 August 2018. The ex-dividend date is 23 August 2018.

Under the Shareholder Returns Programme, qualifying returns of £278,433,442 have been made for the twelve months to 30 September 2018.

Dividend to be paid 14 September 2018 £43,957,970 Dividend paid 23 March 2018 £76,343,716 Share buy-backs £158,131,756 Qualifying Return £278,433,442

The target under the Shareholder Returns Programme for the 12 months to 30 September 2018 is £278,413,938. Surplus returns are rolled forward and are available to be used as qualifying returns in future periods.

The Directors also announce that the next £139,206,969 shareholder return will be provided by 31 March 2019 through a combination of dividends and share buy-backs. This amount will be increased appropriately in the event that any new shares are issued either from treasury or as newly listed shares. The amount to be paid as a dividend will be announced in February 2019, taking account of any share buy-backs made in the intervening period.

Jared Cranney

Company Secretary

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

Tel: 01932 868555

Tim Robertson

Novella Communications

Tel: 020 3151 7008

LEI: 2138009OQSSLVVHQAL78