BERKELEY (BKG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/16 09:28:27 am
3655 GBp   +0.25%
Berkeley : Dividend Declaration

08/16/2018 | 08:16am CEST

16 August 2018

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

(the 'Company')

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that an interim dividend of 33.30 pence per share will be paid on 14 September 2018 to shareholders on the Company's register of members at close of business on 24 August 2018. The ex-dividend date is 23 August 2018.

Under the Shareholder Returns Programme, qualifying returns of £278,433,442 have been made for the twelve months to 30 September 2018.

Dividend to be paid 14 September 2018

£43,957,970

Dividend paid 23 March 2018

£76,343,716

Share buy-backs

£158,131,756

Qualifying Return

£278,433,442

The target under the Shareholder Returns Programme for the 12 months to 30 September 2018 is £278,413,938. Surplus returns are rolled forward and are available to be used as qualifying returns in future periods.

The Directors also announce that the next £139,206,969 shareholder return will be provided by 31 March 2019 through a combination of dividends and share buy-backs. This amount will be increased appropriately in the event that any new shares are issued either from treasury or as newly listed shares. The amount to be paid as a dividend will be announced in February 2019, taking account of any share buy-backs made in the intervening period.

Jared Cranney

Company Secretary

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

Tel: 01932 868555

Tim Robertson

Novella Communications

Tel: 020 3151 7008

LEI: 2138009OQSSLVVHQAL78

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 494 M
EBIT 2019 644 M
Net income 2019 544 M
Finance 2019 745 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 9,47
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Capitalization 4 829 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY-13.13%6 147
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-22.22%20 497
D.R. HORTON-14.18%16 410
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-11.08%11 462
PERSIMMON-11.54%9 799
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-20.28%8 200
