Berkeley

Berkeley : Estate agent makes his investment property his home at Queenshurst, Kingston-upon-Thames

0
02/15/2019

As co-founder of an estate agency, Andrew Pollard knows a great property when he sees one. Impressed by the homes at Queenshurst, Berkeley's superb new development in the heart of Kingston-upon-Thames, Andrew bought a new two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment off-plan. He originally planned to use the home as a buy-to-let investment but decided to live there instead as he liked it so much.

He comments: 'The first thing I noticed is the care and attention that Berkeley has put into the design of the homes. That, combined with the apartment's fantastic location - close to the town center, station and river - is what made buying at Queenshurst such an easy decision to make.'

Andrew has lived in Kingston for many years and already owned a house in the town but felt that the apartment would ideally suit his current circumstances. He explains: 'I'm very busy at work and my new home is just eight minutes' walk from my office. It's 5* hotel-style living with a 24-hour concierge service, private gym, cinema room, residents' suite and private landscaped courtyard. It's lovely to come back in the evening and relax, knowing that everything I need is here.'

Sleek and sophisticated, Andrew's apartment is designed in an open-plan style and features light colours and contemporary finishes that reflect a modern Scandinavian theme. Andrew appreciates the floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow light to flood into the rooms, and private terrace. He comments: 'I'm looking forward to making the terrace into a lovely garden to enjoy during the summer, but apart from that there's nothing I need to do to my home - it's perfect.'

Just five minutes' walk from Queenshurst is a vast choice of shops, bars, restaurants and leisure facilities in the town centre. From Kingston station, also five minutes away, direct services take as little as 30 minutes to Waterloo and around 40 minutes to Victoria. Andrew adds: 'The easy access to London is very important and Berkeley is creating a garden walkway from the development to the station, which will be a bonus.'

Andrew loves living in Kingston which he points out is frequently voted one of the 'happiest places to live in Britain' and is among London's safest boroughs. He relishes the wonderful riverside location and being close to the beautiful green spaces of nearby Richmond Park and Bushey Park. Andrew is keen on keeping fit and, as well as using the gym at Queenshurst, can enjoy cycling through the parks.

Fully settled in his home, Andrew comments: 'Since moving in I've been amazed at how well-designed and luxurious my apartment is, although on reflection I wouldn't have expected anything less from Berkeley.'
Currently available at Queenshurst are one-bedroom apartments priced from £480,000 and two-bedroom apartments costing from £705,000. Help to Buy is available on selected homes. For more information visit www.queenshurst.co.uk or call 0203 393 9886.

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 10:06:05 UTC
