Berkeley : Future Energy Home at Kidbrooke Village

A lower cost, lower carbon lifestyle is now one step closer at Kidbrooke Village, thanks to the launch of the Future Energy Home system. The integrated package of smart home energy technology - all controlled through a simple hub designed by E.ON - is available exclusively at new apartments in the new south-east London neighbourhood.

The Berkeley and E.ON Future Energy Home collaboration will help to make living more efficiently more convenient for residents. E.ON's package of efficient lighting, power and heating products fits perfectly with the quality and feel of a Berkeley property: users can start to warm their home before they arrive and ensure they don't waste energy by leaving the heating on when it is empty, while lighting and appliances can be controlled remotely for the utmost comfort and convenience.

Until now, different energy-generating and saving technology in the home has been controlled through individual and often incompatible apps. Over time, E.ON Home can learn the habits of its owners and develop into a virtual assistant - predicting when residents are returning home, for example, and adjusting energy use accordingly.

Berkeley is E.ON's exclusive housebuilding partner offering E.ON Home as part of an energy solution package. At Kidbrooke Village, Berkeley's flagship regeneration scheme near Blackheath in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, buyers can choose from a range of whole-house energy upgrade options:

Smart thermostat and smart radiator valves : smartphone location data is used to control heating as residents approach and leave their home; temperatures can be adjusted from anywhere using the smart scheduling app, while smart radiator thermostats mean each room can programmed independently.

: smartphone location data is used to control heating as residents approach and leave their home; temperatures can be adjusted from anywhere using the smart scheduling app, while smart radiator thermostats mean each room can programmed independently. Smart light switches and plug sockets : homeowners can adjust lighting to fit every mood, set timer schedules and even control lights while they're away, while smart power sockets mean appliances can be controlled remotely.

: homeowners can adjust lighting to fit every mood, set timer schedules and even control lights while they're away, while smart power sockets mean appliances can be controlled remotely. Clean tariff bolt-on : customers on an E.ON energy contract have the option to add a clean energy bolt-on based on their monthly fuel usage. This upgrade allows E.ON to source 100% renewable electricity in the UK and, worldwide, support projects contributing to CO2 reductions.

: customers on an E.ON energy contract have the option to add a clean energy bolt-on based on their monthly fuel usage. This upgrade allows E.ON to source 100% renewable electricity in the UK and, worldwide, support projects contributing to CO2 reductions. E.ON Home: this energy management software combines data from all connected electrical devices in the home on a single tablet-based platform. Customers have an overview through an accessible dashboard with simple and convenient control options; until now, different generators and systems within the home have been controlled with the use of individual apps that are often incompatible with one another.

Buyers at Kidbrooke Village will already benefit from an E.ON smart meter - a self-reporting device which puts residents in control of their energy, and which they can also access through E.ON Home. Data is transmitted safely using a dedicated, secure wireless network, and users control how often it is shared with the supplier.

The Future Energy Home package starts at £649 for a studio or one-bedroom apartment fit-out. The technology is offered to buyers following the purchase of their home and selected options are installed before they move into their new property, meaning no disruption and complete control over their energy from day one.

Karl Whiteman, Divisional Managing Director at Berkeley Homes, said: 'If we want sustainable living to be second nature then we need to offer our customers the tools to make this happen. Keeping costs down is a priority for many of our buyers and we want to make it easy for them to save money in a way that doesn't compromise their busy lives. Often, the reality of implementing more efficient practices means opting for changes that on a day-to-day basis are too inconvenient - by offering this package with E.ON, we want to change that.'

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK Chief Executive, said: 'So-called smart homes are incredibly complex and it is our job to make them simple, intuitive and an easy fit with people's busy lives. At E.ON we want to offer all of our customers a personal energy solution and our work with Berkeley makes that a reality by offering customers the chance to install these exciting technologies before they've even moved in and by giving them instant control over the energy side of their home in a cost-effective and straightforward way.'

Frank Meyer, SVP Global B2C Solutions, E-Mobility & Innovation at E.ON, added: 'We are truly proud to offer Berkeley customers the opportunity to step into tomorrow's energy world today with energy solutions that can seamlessly be plugged into to their new home. Together, Berkeley and E.ON are setting a new standard for the Future Energy Home and creating a better tomorrow. The E.ON Home-enabled solution packages which Berkeley home buyers can choose from will help them benefit from lower energy bills and at the same time increase comfort, control, and convenience.'

Kidbrooke Village is already a model in sustainable housing development, with homes set among 136 acres of parkland and open space featuring meadows and wetlands rich in plant and wildlife. The Future Energy Home package is available at apartments at Kidbrooke Village's Agora Court and Centrum Court phases. For more information visit www.kidbrookevillage.co.uk or call 020 8150 5151.