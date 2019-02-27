Berkeley : Hammersmith - an exciting location to live and work

Log in
BERKELEY

(BKG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:35:06 am
3920 GBp   +2.51%
01:13aBERKELEY : Hammersmith - an exciting location to live and work
PU
02/26BERKELEY : Modular leverages Knowledge Based Engineering technologies
PU
02/26BERKELEY : Modular appoints Autodesk
PU
Hammersmith - an exciting location to live and work

02/27/2019

Hammersmith is an exciting neighbourhood and is fast becoming one of the best places to live and work in West London. It offers the very best of London life thanks to its enviable location and wealth of business opportunities, wonderful green spaces - best known being Ravenscourt Park, a riverside location, and first-class education.

The area is one of London's best-connected districts boasting two underground stations and serving four underground lines, offering easy access to everything the city has to offer. It also has convenient access to Heathrow Airport, which is just 20 minutes away, for global business and travel. In addition to the existing fast, convenient transport links, once open, Hammersmith is only three short stops from Crossrail at Paddington Station.

Its desirable location close to many of London's most fashionable locations, including Chiswick, Kensington and Fulham, and excellent transport links - an eight-minute tube journey to South Kensington, have established Hammersmith as a pillar of the West London economy. Already an established, fast-expanding media and technology hub, last year saw the launch of a new 10-year partnership between Hammersmith & Fulham Council and Imperial College London that aims to reinforce the area as a global centre for bio-tech, digital and creative industries. This partnership has encouraged an increase in media and creative companies - including a new Soho House - and the additions of co-working spaces and start-ups locating themselves in the borough.
Hammersmith offers numerous opportunities and incentives for starting or growing a business, with office occupier demand growing by 28 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year and it has one of the highest concentrations of start-ups in London. Hammersmith is home to many blue-chip companies, including Cathay Pacific, L'Oréal, Sony, Virgin, Walt Disney and architects Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners.

Sitting nearby / near to / close by the north bank of the River Thames, Sovereign Court is nearby the iconic Hammersmith Bridge, in the centre of Hammersmith's thriving atmosphere, amongst modern restaurants, bars and independent cafés, together with world-class shopping - with Westfield - the largest shopping centre and entertainment complex - only two stops on the tube from Hammersmith.

Sovereign Court provides a range of contemporary, urban-inspired 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and villas set amidst landscaped courtyards from £689,950.

For more information please visit www.sovereign-court.com or call 020 3773 5779.

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 06:12:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 622 M
EBIT 2019 677 M
Net income 2019 565 M
Finance 2019 757 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,70
P/E ratio 2020 11,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 5 057 M
Chart BERKELEY
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 36,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY12.68%6 481
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD0.23%20 759
D.R. HORTON17.14%15 232
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD4.86%10 306
PERSIMMON21.87%9 813
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD12.28%7 846
