Berkeley : Hammersmith - an exciting location to live and work

Hammersmith is an exciting neighbourhood and is fast becoming one of the best places to live and work in West London. It offers the very best of London life thanks to its enviable location and wealth of business opportunities, wonderful green spaces - best known being Ravenscourt Park, a riverside location, and first-class education.

The area is one of London's best-connected districts boasting two underground stations and serving four underground lines, offering easy access to everything the city has to offer. It also has convenient access to Heathrow Airport, which is just 20 minutes away, for global business and travel. In addition to the existing fast, convenient transport links, once open, Hammersmith is only three short stops from Crossrail at Paddington Station.

Its desirable location close to many of London's most fashionable locations, including Chiswick, Kensington and Fulham, and excellent transport links - an eight-minute tube journey to South Kensington, have established Hammersmith as a pillar of the West London economy. Already an established, fast-expanding media and technology hub, last year saw the launch of a new 10-year partnership between Hammersmith & Fulham Council and Imperial College London that aims to reinforce the area as a global centre for bio-tech, digital and creative industries. This partnership has encouraged an increase in media and creative companies - including a new Soho House - and the additions of co-working spaces and start-ups locating themselves in the borough.

Hammersmith offers numerous opportunities and incentives for starting or growing a business, with office occupier demand growing by 28 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year and it has one of the highest concentrations of start-ups in London. Hammersmith is home to many blue-chip companies, including Cathay Pacific, L'Oréal, Sony, Virgin, Walt Disney and architects Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners.

Sitting nearby / near to / close by the north bank of the River Thames, Sovereign Court is nearby the iconic Hammersmith Bridge, in the centre of Hammersmith's thriving atmosphere, amongst modern restaurants, bars and independent cafés, together with world-class shopping - with Westfield - the largest shopping centre and entertainment complex - only two stops on the tube from Hammersmith.

Sovereign Court provides a range of contemporary, urban-inspired 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and villas set amidst landscaped courtyards from £689,950.

For more information please visit www.sovereign-court.com or call 020 3773 5779.