Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY

(BKG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/20 04:14:47 am
4237 GBp   +2.54%
03:37aBERKELEY : Hart celebrates 82 acres of new public parkland
PU
09/18BERKELEY : Unique cinema pedals into Ealing
PU
09/17BERKELEY : South Quay Plaza tops out at 68 storeys
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berkeley : Hart celebrates 82 acres of new public parkland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:37am EDT

Hundreds of Hampshire residents have enjoyed an action-packed family day to celebrate the official opening of the 82 acre Edenbrook Country Park.

The event marked the official handover of this beautiful natural space from Berkeley Homes to Hart District Council and included a host of fun filled activities for people of all ages.

The new park has been created on previously private farmland as part of the Edenbrook Village development in Fleet.

This project has seen Hart Council, Natural England, the Environment Agency and Berkeley work in partnership to create a vast network of meadows, ponds, streams and wetland habitats.

The transformed landscape also includes walking and cycling paths, community allotments and a brand new BMX track.

New hedgerows, native plants, trees and reed beds have been plated across the 82 acre park to encourage all forms of wildlife and biodiversity.

Cllr Sharyn Wheale, Chairman of Hart District Council, said: 'Edenbrook Country Park is a superb facility which gives the people of Hart a great place to enjoy fresh air, exercise and get close to nature. The health and wellbeing of our residents is paramount, and we will continue to grow and develop the park as a destination that is accessible to all. My thanks to the Countryside Rangers and Berkeley Homes for organising this fantastic event.'

The funday also saw the opening of the park's new BMX pump track, a unique facility in Hart, where professional BMX riders showed off their skills and helped people to have a go themselves.

Visitors were invited to take a stroll around the rest of the park, where they discovered chainsaw artists creating a magical dragon, outdoor yoga sessions with Everyone Active and beautiful wildlife trails.

Harry Lewis, Managing Director at Berkeley Homes Southern, said: 'At any development, green space is a valuable asset, but at Edenbrook Village the setting is particularly idyllic with 82 acres of glorious country parkland. I don't doubt that residents and the wider community will enjoy the meadows, wetlands and woodland areas for generations to come. Working with Hart District Council we have created a lasting legacy for Hart and one that Berkeley Homes is very proud of.'

Berkeley has now created new country parks in Berkshire, Hampshire and West Sussex.

The group has also worked in partnership with the Wetlands Trust and London Wildlife Trust to create the Barnes and Woodberry Wetlands nature reserves inside London.

In 2016 Berkeley became the first UK developer to commit to measurably enhancing nature on every new development, no matter what the site's existing context or use.

To achieve this Berkeley uses its Net Biodiversity Gain Toolkit, which first measures established habitats, then helps to shape strategies to enrich them and connect them with surrounding ecosystems to create bigger and more sustainable natural networks.

The toolkit is used at the earliest stage of design to ensure green and blue infrastructure, like trees, wetlands, meadows and watercourses, are woven through the masterplan.

Find out more about how Berkeley creates net biodiversity gain on the website.

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY
03:37aBERKELEY : Hart celebrates 82 acres of new public parkland
PU
09/18BERKELEY : Unique cinema pedals into Ealing
PU
09/17BERKELEY : South Quay Plaza tops out at 68 storeys
PU
09/17UK housebuilders fall after government report criticises Help to Buy scheme
RE
09/16BERKELEY : Laing O'Rourke - BERKELEY HOMES TOPS OUT 68 STOREY SOUTH QUAY PLAZA
AQ
09/13BERKELEY : Training programme secures construction jobs for Ealing women
PU
09/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China stimulus plan lifts FTSE 100; G4S boosts mid-caps
RE
09/06BERKELEY : Result of AGM
PU
09/06LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Trail Global Peers After A Week Of Brexit Turm..
DJ
09/06BERKELEY : Housebuilder Berkeley says market is robust in London despite Brexit
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 184 M
EBIT 2020 521 M
Net income 2020 438 M
Finance 2020 833 M
Yield 2020 5,03%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 5 175 M
Chart BERKELEY
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 881,00  GBp
Last Close Price 4 132,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY18.77%6 459
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD4.49%21 696
D.R. HORTON46.77%18 624
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD31.82%12 935
PULTEGROUP36.44%9 573
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS36.47%7 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group