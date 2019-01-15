Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY (BKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Berkeley : Help to Buy Open Day at Beaufort Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:14am EST

St George, London's leading property developer, is hosting an Open Day event on Saturday 19th January, showcasing a range of new Help to Buy homes available at Beaufort Park in North West London. These homes include one-bedroom Manhattan and one-bedroom apartments starting from £389,950 as well as two-bedroom apartments from £539,950.

The Open Day, taking place 10am - 6pm, will include presentations by Help to Buy specialists, including solicitors and mortgage advisors as well as one-to-one expert advice on how to purchase a new home with Help to Buy. It will located in the Beaufort Park, Sales and Marketing suite: 16-18 Aerodrome Road, Beaufort Park, London, NW9 5GW.

Help to Buy is a UK Government scheme which opens the door for first time buyers to own their own home. The scheme enables participants to purchase a home using only a 5% deposit whilst the Government lends up to 40% of the cost of the home, with the purchaser requiring a mortgage for just the remaining 55%.

Beaufort Park is a thriving community in North West London, part of a residential neighbourhood, with excellent transport connections, high-specification apartments and beautiful landscaped gardens. Beaufort Park is also situated close to a great range of established restaurant and leisure amenities including a resident only health and fitness centre with a state of the art gym and swimming pool.

The Help to Buy initiative plays a significant role in the lives of first-time buyers and St George provides the opportunity for young professionals and families to settle in the highly desirable Colindale area.

For further information and to reserve your place call the Beaufort Park Sales and Marketing suite today on 020 8511 8600, email sales@beaufortpark.co.uk or visit beaufortpark.co.uk

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY
05:14aBERKELEY : Help to Buy Open Day at Beaufort Park
PU
01/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips as sterling firms on report of potential Brexi..
RE
01/09UK shares jump on trade hope; Taylor Wimpey triggers house-builder rally
RE
01/04Positive U.S. jobs data, trade relief thrust UK shares higher
RE
2018BERKELEY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE down sharply as ASOS profit alert sparks wider reta..
RE
2018Hopes May will win no-confidence vote lift British stocks
RE
2018BERKELEY : Fine Food Markets Opens at Chelsea Creek
PU
2018BERKELEY : Fitness Space opens at Battersea Reach
PU
2018UK stocks battered as May delays Brexit vote
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 600 M
EBIT 2019 671 M
Net income 2019 565 M
Finance 2019 757 M
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,39
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 4 838 M
Chart BERKELEY
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY7.79%6 242
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD4.03%21 961
D.R. HORTON14.25%14 893
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.91%10 523
PERSIMMON15.49%8 551
PULTEGROUP7.20%8 131
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.