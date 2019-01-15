Berkeley : Help to Buy Open Day at Beaufort Park

St George, London's leading property developer, is hosting an Open Day event on Saturday 19th January, showcasing a range of new Help to Buy homes available at Beaufort Park in North West London. These homes include one-bedroom Manhattan and one-bedroom apartments starting from £389,950 as well as two-bedroom apartments from £539,950.

The Open Day, taking place 10am - 6pm, will include presentations by Help to Buy specialists, including solicitors and mortgage advisors as well as one-to-one expert advice on how to purchase a new home with Help to Buy. It will located in the Beaufort Park, Sales and Marketing suite: 16-18 Aerodrome Road, Beaufort Park, London, NW9 5GW.

Help to Buy is a UK Government scheme which opens the door for first time buyers to own their own home. The scheme enables participants to purchase a home using only a 5% deposit whilst the Government lends up to 40% of the cost of the home, with the purchaser requiring a mortgage for just the remaining 55%.

Beaufort Park is a thriving community in North West London, part of a residential neighbourhood, with excellent transport connections, high-specification apartments and beautiful landscaped gardens. Beaufort Park is also situated close to a great range of established restaurant and leisure amenities including a resident only health and fitness centre with a state of the art gym and swimming pool.

The Help to Buy initiative plays a significant role in the lives of first-time buyers and St George provides the opportunity for young professionals and families to settle in the highly desirable Colindale area.

For further information and to reserve your place call the Beaufort Park Sales and Marketing suite today on 020 8511 8600, email sales@beaufortpark.co.uk or visit beaufortpark.co.uk