Berkeley : Leatherhead pupils get creative at Princes Chase

07/23/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Hundreds of children from four local primary schools have been getting their creative hats on by participating in a colouring competition to win a canvas print featuring their own design.

Berkeley Homes invited the pupils from Trinity School, Royal Kent, Oakfield and St Peters to design a 'Save the Environment' themed picture.

First, second and third prize winners were chosen from each academic year, across all seven-year groups. With many outstanding entries to choose from there was much deliberation to select the final 21.

The winners were invited to the marketing suite at Princes Chase to accept their prizes. Each of the winning designs were turned into a striking wall canvas for the children to take home.

Headteacher of Trinity School, Leatherhead comments: 'Our thanks go to Berkeley Homes for allowing us to get involved in this fun and interesting project. All of our children, from Reception through to Year 6, have had a great deal of enjoyment working on the project. Saving the environment is a topic that we discuss regularly throughout the academic year, we are mindful of the fact that these children are the future generation and need to be aware of the challenges that they will face as they grow older.'

Harry Lewis, Managing Director Berkeley Homes Southern East, comments: 'We take a great deal of pleasure in working with local schools on projects such as these. I would like to say thank you to all the pupils and staff for getting involved in this art competition. The theme of 'Save the Environment' is topical and close to our hearts at Berkeley Homes as we do all that we can to build sustainable communities where people will want to live. The pupils have created some fantastic designs to help promote the subject, they should all be very proud of themselves.'

Berkeley Homes works with communities to enhance neighbourhoods and amenities, as well as encouraging local people to get involved with events and projects to inspire community spirit.

Princes Chase offers a collection of beautifully designed new homes including one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses. For more information on Princes Chase, please call 01372 364560or visit www.princeschase.co.uk.

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 09:49:05 UTC
