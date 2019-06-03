Berkeley : Matt Buswell adds to Berkeley Modular finance team

As well as building a talented senior team to deliver its high quality modular manufacturing offering, Berkeley Modular is also bolstering its staff with the appointment of a new finance manager.

Matt Buswell has joined Berkeley Modular after spending six years working for international accountancy firm Grant Thornton. While this marks Matt's first foray into industry, he has a vast amount of experience in property from his time in practice.

He will be working alongside Mike Ellis, Berkeley Modular's head of finance, who was himself a former colleague at Grant Thornton before joining the Berkeley Group.

His role as finance manager covers a broad remit: initially he will be responsible for the implementation of Berkeley Modular's new Oracle ERP system and setting the company's internal policies and procedures. He is also supporting supply chain manager David Alexander by performing financial due diligence on Berkeley Modular's prospective supply chain partners.

In the future he will be responsible for overseeing ongoing financial procedures, such as the month end close process, and will be involved in further developing the business plan.

Overall, Matt's focus will be on providing Berkeley Modular with financial information, which will be used to help ensure business decisions are correct and well-informed.

Commenting on his role, Matt said: 'The current implementation of the new finance system gives me the opportunity to work alongside Mike Ellis to design and install robust processes and controls which meet the needs of the business.

'Berkeley Modular is a very exciting project to be part of - it is very rare to get an opportunity to work in what is essentially a start-up business, whilst also being able to say that you work for a FTSE100 company.

'The company's approach to offsite manufacturing is more akin to what I would expect to see from the automotive sector, which makes perfect sense when you consider the challenges facing the traditional construction sector. Fortunately there is a talented team here, all working towards the same common goal: to produce high quality, innovative modular housing.'