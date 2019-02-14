Log in
Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY

(BKG)
Berkeley : Modular has continued its recruitment drive, with David Alexander joining the company as Supply Chain Manager in January 2019.

02/14/2019 | 03:17am EST

David Alexander is the latest recruit to join Berkeley Modular's senior team, taking on the role of Supply Chain Manager.

With a wealth of manufacturing experience behind him, as well as valuable commercial knowledge that will allow the company to maximise its leverage and develop key partnerships in the supply chain, David's appointment underlines the company's commitment to automation and manufacturing efficiency.

In his role as supply chain manager, David will be responsible for all material coming into Berkeley Modular's purpose-built manufacturing facility in Northfleet, Kent. He will ensure that whatever is required to keep production running is available at the right time, and to the correct quality standard.

He will also be responsible for developing procurement specifications, selecting suppliers, establishing quality specifications and implementing key process indicators.

Prior to joining Berkeley Modular, David had amassed 20 years of design and manufacturing experience in the aerospace and automotive sectors, working with companies across Europe. David was persuaded to make the move into modular housing manufacturing thanks to Berkeley Modular's innovative approach and total commitment to the success of the company - evidenced by the significant investment made in the manufacturing facility itself.

David commented: 'Berkeley Modular is an exciting company with a dynamic, passionate team who have already made me feel very welcome. From the very beginning, it was clear that I would have the ability to develop the supply chain strategy, which made this a very attractive prospect.

'The company's approach to modular construction is truly innovative, utilising lean technologies to create an agile approach to manufacturing that I believe will place us at the forefront of the industry. It's great to be part of the leadership team that will deliver on Berkeley Modular's vision.'

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 08:16:02 UTC
