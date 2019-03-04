Log in
Berkeley : New Natural Wine Bar At Dickens Yard

03/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

St George, London's leading developer, announces that Riding Wine Co., a new concept natural wine shop and bar, is set to open at Dickens Yard, Ealing, in May 2019.

Riding Wine Co. celebrates and offers natural wine produced by family owned, independent, artisanal wine makers. The co-founders travelled across Europe on their motorcycle searching winemakers who pour their heart and soul into crafting real and honest wine. The new natural wine shop and bar at Dickens Yard aims to bring this unique experience to Ealing. Customers will have the option of buying wine to either takeaway or drink in.

Riding Wine Co. will also host a series of events throughout the year which kicks off with a 'Meet the Winemakers' evening in Ealing on Friday 8 March 2019. From 7pm guests can enjoy six tasting glasses and hear talks from French and Italian winemakers. In advance of the store opening at Dickens Yard, the event will take place at Artisan, 32 New Broadway W5 2XA and tickets are priced at £12. For more information please visit www.ridingwineco.com.

Steve Kirwan, Operations Director, St George, said:

'We are delighted to announce that Riding Wine Co. will open at Dickens Yard this year. It offers a truly unique concept and something totally different for Ealing.

'Riding Wine Co. is a great addition to Dickens Yard where we are carefully curating a vibrant new neighbourhood with high quality homes and a great variety of shops, restaurants and lifestyle brands ahead of the Elizabeth Line opening at Ealing Broadway.'

Vikram Mertia, Co-Founder at Riding Wine Co., said:

'As Ealing locals, we are really excited to open a natural wine shop and bar at Dickens Yard. Our motorcycle journey showed us the love, care and passion that these artisanal winemakers put into their wines and we hope to share this passion and their stories with everyone in Ealing and the neighbouring areas.

We are really excited to be part of Dickens Yard and appreciate their support for local entrepreneurs.'

Dickens Yard is a new destination in Ealing comprising 700 new homes, a range of public spaces and an array of lifestyle brands now open including Triyoga, No.17 bar and restaurant, GAil's Bakery, Jigsaw, Tonkotsu, The Kumon Centre, Content by Terence Conran, Charlotte's W5, Pasta Remoli, Bio Bar and Benham & Reeves.

Dickens Yard is playing a significant role in the wider regeneration of Ealing ahead of the arrival of the Elizabeth Line at Ealing Broadway station. The expanded frequency of the Elizabeth line will see commutes reduced and journeys made easier via new, high-capacity trains. The new station will halve journey times to central London, with travel to Bond Street in 11 minutes, Liverpool Street in 18 minutes and Canary Wharf in 25 minutes. Heathrow Airport terminals two and three will be just 14 minutes away via the new line.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 09:59:02 UTC
