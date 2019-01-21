Log in
Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY (BKG)
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

Berkeley : Own a new-build home in Kent with latest help to buy offering

01/21/2019 | 01:29pm EST

Berkeley is giving Kent buyers a unique opportunity to secure one of the remaining homes across a selection of its entire local portfolio at Holborough Lakes, Sevenoaks and Royal Wells Park with assistance from the Government's Help to Buy scheme.

The current selection consists of 16 houses at Holborough Lakes in the heart of Kent, nine apartments at Sevenoaks in Sevenoaks and 23 apartments, one house at Royal Wells Park, Tunbridge Wells - all available through to Help to Buy. To showcase this offering, Berkeley held an open weekend on 12th January at its Holborough Lakes development.

A total of 49 homes are available using the scheme across the Berkeley portfolio in Kent, which is open to everyone purchasing a home of up to £600,000, not just first-time buyers. The scheme assists buyers to purchase with just a 5% deposit and allows for an equity loan of up to 20% from the Government, which is interest free for the first five years.

Buyers still have the opportunity to purchase a new home with prices starting from £295,000 for a one-bedroom apartment at Sevenoaks in Sevenoaks, £315,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and £385,000 for a three-bedroom house at Holborough Lakes, £335,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and £600,000 for three-bedroom house at Royal Wells Park.

Karina Oki, Sales and Marketing Director at Berkeley Eastern Counties said: 'We're excited to offer a wide selection of Help to Buy homes across our Kent developments. Our portfolio showcases a great variety of options, from those looking for their first home to those looking at a larger property for a family.'

For more information on each development:

Holborough Lakes - call 01634 244666or visit www.holboroughlakes.co.uk

Ryewood - call 01732 740 402or visit www.ryewood.co.uk

Royal Wells Park - 01892 532011or visit www.royalwellspark.co.uk

For more information on the Help to Buy scheme, visit www.helptobuy.gov.uk/

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:28:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 600 M
EBIT 2019 671 M
Net income 2019 565 M
Finance 2019 757 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 9,62
P/E ratio 2020 11,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 4 955 M
Chart BERKELEY
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY10.41%6 379
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD6.94%22 241
D.R. HORTON7.27%13 990
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD4.23%10 384
PERSIMMON24.09%9 790
PULTEGROUP2.31%7 468
