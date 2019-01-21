Berkeley : Own a new-build home in Kent with latest help to buy offering

Berkeley is giving Kent buyers a unique opportunity to secure one of the remaining homes across a selection of its entire local portfolio at Holborough Lakes, Sevenoaks and Royal Wells Park with assistance from the Government's Help to Buy scheme.

The current selection consists of 16 houses at Holborough Lakes in the heart of Kent, nine apartments at Sevenoaks in Sevenoaks and 23 apartments, one house at Royal Wells Park, Tunbridge Wells - all available through to Help to Buy. To showcase this offering, Berkeley held an open weekend on 12th January at its Holborough Lakes development.

A total of 49 homes are available using the scheme across the Berkeley portfolio in Kent, which is open to everyone purchasing a home of up to £600,000, not just first-time buyers. The scheme assists buyers to purchase with just a 5% deposit and allows for an equity loan of up to 20% from the Government, which is interest free for the first five years.

Buyers still have the opportunity to purchase a new home with prices starting from £295,000 for a one-bedroom apartment at Sevenoaks in Sevenoaks, £315,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and £385,000 for a three-bedroom house at Holborough Lakes, £335,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and £600,000 for three-bedroom house at Royal Wells Park.

Karina Oki, Sales and Marketing Director at Berkeley Eastern Counties said: 'We're excited to offer a wide selection of Help to Buy homes across our Kent developments. Our portfolio showcases a great variety of options, from those looking for their first home to those looking at a larger property for a family.'

For more information on each development:

Holborough Lakes - call 01634 244666or visit www.holboroughlakes.co.uk

Ryewood - call 01732 740 402or visit www.ryewood.co.uk

Royal Wells Park - 01892 532011or visit www.royalwellspark.co.uk

For more information on the Help to Buy scheme, visit www.helptobuy.gov.uk/