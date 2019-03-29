Berkeley : Schools' Carnival artwork competition winners announced at Hartland Village

As sponsors of this year's Fleet Carnival, St Edward welcomed parents and students from St Nicholas' School and Tweseldown Infants School on Monday evening (March 25) to celebrate the winners of the carnival's artwork competition at its landmark development, Hartland Village.

The committee relaunched the artwork competition earlier this year using the carnival's theme of Space. Children from a range of local schools and age groups were invited to submit their designs and after careful consideration of over 180 entries, four students scooped a prize on the night.

The winners were Finlay Hilton, age 4, from Tweseldown Infant School; Willow Nicholls, age 5; Sophia Suri, age 9 and Ella Forbes, age 10, from St Nicholas' School.

Willow was also named the overall winner for her 'out of this world' design and awarded a £200 voucher for art supplies for the St Nicholas' School's use.

Kerry Lambert, Chairman of Fleet Carnival, said: 'The presentation evening was a fantastic way to celebrate our reintroduction of the artwork competition as part of this year's carnival. It's great to keep local schools involved with such an important community event and it was brilliant fun looking at all of the creative, colourful and artistic entries from such bright, young students.'

Danny Rowland, Head of Sales, at St Edward, added: 'We are really enjoying working closely with the local community in Fleet. It's been a pleasure collaborating with the Carnival committee to judge and provide a venue for the competition. We look forward to meeting even more people at the Carnival on 7 July.'

At Hartland Village, St Edward is creating a new destination which will incorporate not just high quality homes, a 70 acre country park, a new primary school and a traditional village centre comprising healthcare, fitness and wellbeing facilities as well as everyday essentials; which will become a hub for the blossoming new community. To register your interest or to find out more, call 01252 758844or visit hartlandvillage.co.uk.