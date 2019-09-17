Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY

(BKG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berkeley : South Quay Plaza tops out at 68 storeys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 10:12am EDT

South Quay Plaza, Berkeley Group's tallest ever building, has now officially 'topped out' at 68 storeys.

The elegant Foster + Partners design, located at South Dock in the Isle of Dogs, is set to be the third tallest residential building in London once complete in 2022.

Previously a 1980s office block, the new development will provide 888 mixed tenure homes in the borough of Tower Hamlets and enough new commercial space to support 1,000 permanent jobs.

At ground floor level there will be 2.6 acres of new public squares, gardens and children's playspaces for the local community to enjoy.

The unique design includes a 45-degree architectural rotation which gives the majority of homes a riverside view, while allowing more light to reach the landscaped public gardens below.

The topping out comes after South Quay Plaza won the multi-storey award at the National House Building Council's (NHBC) annual National Health and Safety Awards in July. This is the second time the development has been awarded the honour.

Justin Tibaldi, Divisional Managing Director of Berkeley Homes (Capital), said: 'South Quay Plaza is a landmark development for Berkeley Homes and at 68 storeys will be the tallest building we have ever developed. It will create high quality affordable and market homes in South Dock and a fantastic mix of welcoming public spaces for the whole community to enjoy. I want to thank all of our partners for helping to deliver this highly innovative project.'

Ray O'Rourke, CEO of Laing O'Rourke, added: 'Laing O'Rourke is proud to be working once again with The Berkeley Group. An Innovative, offsite-manufacturing approach has kept us on track and the team is due to complete construction well in advance of the contractual handover date. I look forward to seeing this exciting 68-storey addition to the changing skyline of London.'

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 14:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY
10:12aBERKELEY : South Quay Plaza tops out at 68 storeys
PU
03:56aUK housebuilders fall after government report criticises Help to Buy scheme
RE
09/16BERKELEY : Laing O'Rourke - BERKELEY HOMES TOPS OUT 68 STOREY SOUTH QUAY PLAZA
AQ
09/13BERKELEY : Training programme secures construction jobs for Ealing women
PU
09/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China stimulus plan lifts FTSE 100; G4S boosts mid-caps
RE
09/06BERKELEY : Result of AGM
PU
09/06LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Trail Global Peers After A Week Of Brexit Turm..
DJ
09/06BERKELEY : Housebuilder Berkeley says market is robust in London despite Brexit
RE
09/06BERKELEY : Trading Statement
PU
09/02BERKELEY : Southall Waterside residents enjoy first summer street party
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 184 M
EBIT 2020 521 M
Net income 2020 438 M
Finance 2020 833 M
Yield 2020 5,01%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,00x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 5 200 M
Chart BERKELEY
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 881,00  GBp
Last Close Price 4 152,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY19.34%6 457
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD2.13%21 508
D.R. HORTON41.46%18 132
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD28.50%12 869
PULTEGROUP35.44%9 652
PERSIMMON8.86%8 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group