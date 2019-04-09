Berkeley : Students create an Egg-celent display at Berkeley's Broadacres

On Thursday 4th April, students from Southwater Junior Academy had an egg-cellent time decorating Easter eggs for a display at Berkeley's Broadacres development in Southwater, West Sussex.

Pupils, were put into small groups within their classes and decorated the eggs to create a unique design. Collectively, 64 eggs were hand decorated and placed at Broadacres to generate a colourful seasonal scene for the community.

Headteacher of Southwater Junior Academy, Mrs Rebecca Toogood, comments: 'The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy have really enjoyed creating the festive Easter Eggs. Each child has used their powers of creativity and imagination to create a magnificent display for everyone to enjoy. Along with the rest of the staff at Southwater Junior Academy, I'm extremely proud of our pupils for the beautiful, vibrant (and dare I say 'eggcellent') display they have created at Broadacres.'

Jeremy Chapman, Managing Director at Berkeley Homes (Southern) East, comments: 'The pupils at Southwater Junior Academy have used their creative flair and imaginations to create a wonderful Easter display. A massive thank you to all the students and staff who help to design this spectacular display. Encouraging engagement with the local community is very important at Berkeley Homes and I am sure this project has been an enjoyable experience for the children.'

