Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY

(BKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Berkeley : Students create an Egg-celent display at Berkeley's Broadacres

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 04:43am EDT

On Thursday 4th April, students from Southwater Junior Academy had an egg-cellent time decorating Easter eggs for a display at Berkeley's Broadacres development in Southwater, West Sussex.

Pupils, were put into small groups within their classes and decorated the eggs to create a unique design. Collectively, 64 eggs were hand decorated and placed at Broadacres to generate a colourful seasonal scene for the community.

Headteacher of Southwater Junior Academy, Mrs Rebecca Toogood, comments: 'The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy have really enjoyed creating the festive Easter Eggs. Each child has used their powers of creativity and imagination to create a magnificent display for everyone to enjoy. Along with the rest of the staff at Southwater Junior Academy, I'm extremely proud of our pupils for the beautiful, vibrant (and dare I say 'eggcellent') display they have created at Broadacres.'

Jeremy Chapman, Managing Director at Berkeley Homes (Southern) East, comments: 'The pupils at Southwater Junior Academy have used their creative flair and imaginations to create a wonderful Easter display. A massive thank you to all the students and staff who help to design this spectacular display. Encouraging engagement with the local community is very important at Berkeley Homes and I am sure this project has been an enjoyable experience for the children.'

Broadacres offer family homes, surrounded by acres of parkland in the beautiful Sussex countryside. There are currently three and four-bedroom homes available, to suit families of all shapes and sizes, with the latest phase - Brushwood - offering nine superb quality three-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £399,500. For further information, call 01403 334 000 or visit www.broadacres-southwater.co.uk.

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY
04:43aBERKELEY : Students create an Egg-celent display at Berkeley's Broadacres
PU
04/08BERKELEY : REACH your full potential
PU
04/05BERKELEY : Find your way to the Navigator Wharf launch at Berkeley's Royal Arsen..
PU
04/05BERKELEY : Foundation commits over 345k to combatting
PU
04/02BERKELEY : The Skinny Kitchen opens at Dickens Yard
PU
04/01BERKELEY : Chapman House - final release at Filmworks
PU
03/29Sterling sinks below $1.30 after govt loses Brexit deal vote
RE
03/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains as trade progress offsets latest Brexit s..
RE
03/29BERKELEY : Schools' Carnival artwork competition winners announced at Hartland V..
PU
03/18BERKELEY : New pitch brings Arsenal training sessions to Woodberry Down
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 680 M
EBIT 2019 702 M
Net income 2019 580 M
Finance 2019 774 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 4 870 M
Chart BERKELEY
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY8.51%6 374
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD3.50%21 197
D.R. HORTON26.08%16 263
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD16.07%11 324
PERSIMMON14.72%9 239
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS33.92%8 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About