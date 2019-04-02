Log in
Berkeley

BERKELEY

(BKG)
Berkeley : The Skinny Kitchen opens at Dickens Yard

04/02/2019 | 10:47am EDT

London's leading developer, St George, announces that The Skinny Kitchen, the healthy food restaurant, has opened at Dickens Yard.

Inspired by their love of fitness, healthy food and travelling around the world, husband and wife team Lois and Joel Belchem opened the first The Skinny Kitchen in Ibiza in 2014. The couple wanted to create a restaurant that reflected their passions, and today, The Skinny Kitchen is known for its fresh tastes and creative menu. Dishes include poke toast, blackened cod tacos, soy protein burgers and the 'clean and jerk' chicken.

The Skinny Kitchen quickly became the 'go to' healthy food hangout spot for celebrities such as Ella Eyre and Example. It's success abroad brought it onto the London food scene in 2018 with a restaurant in Islington and now, in 2019, it's opened its second London site in Ealing.

Steve Kirwan, Operations Director, St George, said:

'We are delighted that The Skinny Kitchen has opened its doors at Dickens Yard. It adds to the mix of cuisines already available for visitors and complements the shops and leisure facilities in the area. Other restaurants at Dickens Yard include Italian cuisine at Pasta Remoli, an exquisite patisserie selection at GAil's Bakery, traditional British cuisine from Charlotte's W5 and cosmopolitan, fresh food from neighbourhood bar and restaurant No.17.

'For those looking for more than just a bite to eat, Dickens Yard also offers a range of other activities, from shopping at Jigsaw to relaxing at yoga and pilates studio triyoga. As Dickens Yard grows, it's becoming an increasingly vibrant place for people to visit and enjoy.'

Joel Belchem, Company Director, The Skinny Kitchen, said:

'We are really excited to be joining the other established brands at Dickens Yard. Together we'll be able to offer Ealing residents an array of cuisines and hopefully put the area on London's culinary map.'

The Skinny Kitchen is the latest restaurant letting at Dickens Yard, following a series of recent openings including Balans Soho Society, GAil's Bakery, Tonkotsu, Pasta Remoli, No. 17 Dickens Yard and Charlotte's W5, which are all already open in Dickens Yard. These brands join a variety of new stores at Dickens Yard including triyoga, Jigsaw, Benham & Reeves, The Kumon Centre and Bio Bar.

Dickens Yard further offers 700 high quality new homes, 104,000 sq. ft. of retail space and a new landscaped public square which hosts a weekly market. The arrival of the Elizabeth Line at Ealing Broadway station will make the area easily accessible to those from all parts of the city, while for Ealing residents the new station will halve journey times to central London, with travel to Bond Street in 11 minutes, Liverpool Street in 18 minutes and Canary Wharf in 25 minutes. Heathrow Airport terminals two and three will be just 14 minutes away via the new line.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:46:10 UTC
