MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY

(BKG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sterling sinks below $1.30 after govt loses Brexit deal vote

03/29/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound fell half a percent on Friday after parliament voted down Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Sterling, flat on the day before the result of May's defeat came in, slid to as low as $1.2977, the lowest since March 11. Against the euro, it dropped 0.3 percent to 86.475 pence, a one-week low.

Core euro zone bond yields also fell after the vote, with Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, turning flat on the day at minus 0.07 pct, down two basis points from where it stood just before the vote.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index trimmed gains after the result and was up 0.6 percent at 1450 GMT.

Housebuilders, which are particularly sensitive to concerns about damage to the economy from a no-deal Brexit, hit session lows following the vote. Taylor Wimpey was down 1.4 percent and Berkeley Group was down 1.1 percent.

Dublin's stock market, often seen as a barometer of Brexit uncertainty, moved off session highs on the news. It was up 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Virginia Furness, Josephine Mason; editing by Sujata Rap)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKELEY -1.86% 3689 Delayed Quote.8.05%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TAYLOR WIMPEY -1.52% 175.45 Delayed Quote.30.75%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 666 M
EBIT 2019 696 M
Net income 2019 580 M
Finance 2019 729 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,03
P/E ratio 2020 11,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Capitalization 4 850 M
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY8.05%6 343
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD2.22%21 092
D.R. HORTON20.23%15 561
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD15.18%11 385
PERSIMMON12.59%9 026
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD13.94%7 930
