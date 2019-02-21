Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Berkeley    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY

(BKG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Will McAvoy: Berkeley Modular's new BIM Lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:13am EST

Berkeley Modular has further strengthened its management team with the appointment of BIM Leader Will McAvoy.

Set to join the company in December, he will be responsible for ensuring that the company delivers the required information to the correct party at exactly the right time - so the network of information passing between stakeholders is constantly maintained.

Will's vast experience as an architectural technologist with a background in not just BIM but programming, Passivhaus design, and logistics, means that he is ideally suited to the role.

After originally starting out as an apprentice bricklayer, Will has worked both on-site in traditional construction and with architectural practices, giving him an unrivalled insight into both sides of the traditional construction industry. However, it was his work championing the use of BIM in construction that made him the right candidate for Berkeley Modular.

Berkeley Modular's focus on the use of technology and digital construction was the perfect challenge for Will, who is particularly relishing the opportunity to push the boundaries of current BIM expectations through machine learning and artificial intelligence within construction.

Commenting on his new role, Will said: 'Where most offsite manufacturers are trying to reinvent the wheel, Berkeley Modular is breaking it apart and creating a new set of rules - which is very exciting to be a part of! The company is very astute and has identified that we are reaching a fundamental shift from traditional and digital architecture, and has put together a solution that perfectly suits the Berkeley Group's model. I believe Berkeley Modular will lead a step-change in the UK construction industry.

'Berkeley Modular's approach to offsite manufacture is unusual, in that the team here has taken the time to do the homework and really understand the product and manufacturing capacity before going to market: it's a true BIM approach of doing the preparation and research first, which gives me a great deal of confidence in the company.'

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 15:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY
10:13aWILL MCAVOY : Berkeley Modular's new BIM Lead
PU
02/19BERKELEY : Filmworks Piazza will be social hub for Ealing
PU
02/15BERKELEY : First-time buyer enjoys London-style living without the price tag at ..
PU
02/15BERKELEY : Estate agent makes his investment property his home at Queenshurst, K..
PU
02/15BERKELEY : Leapfrog London and the Home Counties for a new Hampshire destination
PU
02/15Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/14Investors grab Brexit bargains among UK housebuilders
RE
02/14BERKELEY : Modular names new Supply Chain Manager
PU
02/14BERKELEY : Modular has continued its recruitment drive, with David Alexander joi..
PU
02/08LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Struggles As Investors Watch Trade And Brexit Negoti..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 622 M
EBIT 2019 677 M
Net income 2019 565 M
Finance 2019 757 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 9,54
P/E ratio 2020 11,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 4 943 M
Chart BERKELEY
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 36,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target -5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearns Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY10.12%6 440
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-1.14%20 382
D.R. HORTON15.03%14 888
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD2.78%10 147
PERSIMMON26.48%10 101
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD11.83%7 776
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.