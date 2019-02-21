Will McAvoy: Berkeley Modular's new BIM Lead

Berkeley Modular has further strengthened its management team with the appointment of BIM Leader Will McAvoy.

Set to join the company in December, he will be responsible for ensuring that the company delivers the required information to the correct party at exactly the right time - so the network of information passing between stakeholders is constantly maintained.

Will's vast experience as an architectural technologist with a background in not just BIM but programming, Passivhaus design, and logistics, means that he is ideally suited to the role.

After originally starting out as an apprentice bricklayer, Will has worked both on-site in traditional construction and with architectural practices, giving him an unrivalled insight into both sides of the traditional construction industry. However, it was his work championing the use of BIM in construction that made him the right candidate for Berkeley Modular.

Berkeley Modular's focus on the use of technology and digital construction was the perfect challenge for Will, who is particularly relishing the opportunity to push the boundaries of current BIM expectations through machine learning and artificial intelligence within construction.

Commenting on his new role, Will said: 'Where most offsite manufacturers are trying to reinvent the wheel, Berkeley Modular is breaking it apart and creating a new set of rules - which is very exciting to be a part of! The company is very astute and has identified that we are reaching a fundamental shift from traditional and digital architecture, and has put together a solution that perfectly suits the Berkeley Group's model. I believe Berkeley Modular will lead a step-change in the UK construction industry.

'Berkeley Modular's approach to offsite manufacture is unusual, in that the team here has taken the time to do the homework and really understand the product and manufacturing capacity before going to market: it's a true BIM approach of doing the preparation and research first, which gives me a great deal of confidence in the company.'