Berkeley Energia : ASX Response to Price and Volume Query

Berkeley Energia Limited

ASX Response to Price and Volume Query

Please find below a copy of Berkeley Energia Limited's response to a price movement query from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX):

7 January 2019

Sandra Wutete

Australia Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges terrace

Perth WA 6000

By email: Sandra.Wutete@asx.com.au

Dear Sandra,

Response to Price and Volume Query

In response to your correspondence dated 7January 2019 regarding an increase in the Company's share price and in the volume of trading securities, the Company's response is as follows:

1. The Company is not aware of any information that has not been announced which, if known, could be an explanation for recent trading in the securities of the Company.

2. Not applicable.

3. The Company notes that the recent selling of shares in the Company by a former major shareholder has now ceased.

4. The Company confirms that it is in compliance with the listing rules, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.

5. The Company confirms that its responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved in accordance with its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of the Company with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

Yours faithfully

[sent electronically without signature]

Dylan Browne

Company Secretary