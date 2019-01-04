Log in
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD (BKY)
01/04
0.18 AUD   +9.09%
Berkeley Energia : Change of Director's Interest Notice x2

01/04/2019

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Berkeley Energia Limited

ABN 40 052 468 569

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Campbell Atherley

Date of last notice

24 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Selection Capital Limited

(beneficial interest)

North Asia Metals Limited

(beneficial interest)

Date of change

31 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

A: 3,193,622

B: 2,000,000

C: 1,850,000

Class

A: Ordinary Shares

B: Unlisted options exercisable at £0.20 each on or before 30 June 2019

C: Performance Share Rights

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

A: Nil

B: Nil

C: (850,000)

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil - see nature of change section below

No. of securities held after change

A: 3,193,622

B: 2,000,000

C: 1,000,000

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Expiry of Performance Share Rights

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed periodwhere prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Berkeley Energia Limited

ABN 40 052 468 569

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Behets

Date of last notice

7 July 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Robert Arthur Behets + Mrs Kristina Jane Behets

(beneficial interest)

Date of change

31 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

A: 2,490,000

B: 480,000

Class

A: Ordinary Shares

B: Performance Share Rights

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

A: Nil

B: (240,000)

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil - see nature of change section below

No. of securities held after change

A: 2,490,000

B: 240,000

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Expiry of Performance Share Rights

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed periodwhere prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Disclaimer

Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 08:08:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 35,1 M
EBIT 2019 -22,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 64,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 42,6 M
Chart BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Energia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,99  AUD
Spread / Average Target 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Campbell Atherley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Robert Arthur Behets Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-2.94%30
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)10.89%5 267
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 173
CAMECO CORP-0.13%4 507
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 891
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD0.00%615
