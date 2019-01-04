Berkeley Energia : Change of Director's Interest Notice x2

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Berkeley Energia Limited ABN 40 052 468 569

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul Campbell Atherley Date of last notice 24 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Selection Capital Limited (beneficial interest) North Asia Metals Limited (beneficial interest) Date of change 31 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change A: 3,193,622 B: 2,000,000 C: 1,850,000 Class A: Ordinary Shares B: Unlisted options exercisable at £0.20 each on or before 30 June 2019 C: Performance Share Rights Number acquired Nil Number disposed A: Nil B: Nil C: (850,000) Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil - see nature of change section below No. of securities held after change A: 3,193,622 B: 2,000,000 C: 1,000,000 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Expiry of Performance Share Rights

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Not applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed periodwhere prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Berkeley Energia Limited ABN 40 052 468 569

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Behets Date of last notice 7 July 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr Robert Arthur Behets + Mrs Kristina Jane Behets (beneficial interest) Date of change 31 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change A: 2,490,000 B: 480,000 Class A: Ordinary Shares B: Performance Share Rights Number acquired Nil Number disposed A: Nil B: (240,000) Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil - see nature of change section below No. of securities held after change A: 2,490,000 B: 240,000 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Expiry of Performance Share Rights

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of 'notifiable interest of a director' should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Not applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period