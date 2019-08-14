Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Berkeley Energia Ltd    BKY   AU000000BKY0

BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD

(BKY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
0.25 AUD   -3.85%
04:57aBERKELEY ENERGIA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
07/31BERKELEY ENERGIA : Quarterly Report June 2019
PU
07/12BERKELEY ENERGIA : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkeley Energia : Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:57am EDT

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 14 AUGUST 2019 | ASX/LSE/BdM: BKY

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

On 13 August 2019, Berkeley Energia Limited (Company) was notified via the filing of a Form 604 with ASX that Fidelity International (Fidelity) had provided a notice of change of interests of substantial holder (as defined by the Corporations Act 2001) of the Company as of 8 August 2019, having bought 1,648,993 ordinary shares and sold 4,879,697 ordinary shares on market.

This moves Fidelity's holding in the Company to a total of 21,571,671 ordinary shares, representing 8.35% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Berkeley Energia Limited

Robert Behets, Acting Managing Director

+61 8 9322 6322

Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer

+44 203 903 1930

info@berkeleyenergia.com

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 203 207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Detlir Elezi

Tamesis Partners (Joint Broker)

+44 203 882 2868

Charles Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Disclaimer

Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
04:57aBERKELEY ENERGIA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
07/31BERKELEY ENERGIA : Quarterly Report June 2019
PU
07/12BERKELEY ENERGIA : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
07/11BERKELEY ENERGIA : Strategy and Management Changes
PU
06/25BERKELEY ENERGIA : Drill programme for critical battery and EV metals
PU
06/14BERKELEY ENERGIA : Issue of shares and Appendix 3B
PU
06/11BERKELEY ENERGIA : Election result and award of three licences
PU
05/28BERKELEY ENERGIA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05/28BERKELEY ENERGIA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
05/28BERKELEY ENERGIA : ASX Response to Price and Volume Query
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -16,3 M
Net income 2019 -12,2 M
Finance 2019 88,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,53x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,78x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 67,2 M
Chart BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Energia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,15  AUD
Last Close Price 0,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 362%
Spread / Average Target 341%
Spread / Lowest Target 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Campbell Atherley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Robert Arthur Behets Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD52.94%46
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED (ADR)--.--%19 524
POLYUS PAO (ADR)32.65%14 363
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)50.74%14 355
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)74.21%7 997
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC (ADR)--.--%6 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group