Berkeley Energia : Holding(s) in Company

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 14 AUGUST 2019 | ASX/LSE/BdM: BKY

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

On 13 August 2019, Berkeley Energia Limited (Company) was notified via the filing of a Form 604 with ASX that Fidelity International (Fidelity) had provided a notice of change of interests of substantial holder (as defined by the Corporations Act 2001) of the Company as of 8 August 2019, having bought 1,648,993 ordinary shares and sold 4,879,697 ordinary shares on market.

This moves Fidelity's holding in the Company to a total of 21,571,671 ordinary shares, representing 8.35% of the Company's issued share capital.

