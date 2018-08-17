Berkeley Energia : Issue of shares, Performance Rights & Appendix 3B

Log in
08/17/2018 | 08:11am CEST

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 17 August 2018 | LSE/BME/ASX: BKY

Issue of shares, Performance Rights and Appendix 3B

Berkeley Energia Limited (Company) has today issued 81,000 fully paid ordinary shares to its Spanish based employees as part of an employee share incentive scheme.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares, to be admitted to trading on the LSE (as depository interests). Dealings are expected to commence by 24 August 2018 (Admission).

The Company's issued ordinary share capital following Admission is 258,415,420 ordinary shares.

The above figure of 258,415,420 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company has also issued 700,000 Performance Rights to key employees and consultants as part of the Company's Performance Rights Plam.

An Appendix 3B has been provided below.

For further information, please contact:

Berkeley Energia Limited

+44 20 3903 1930

Paul Atherley, Managing Director and CEO

info@berkeleyenergia.com

Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

James Brooks

Tamesis Partners (Joint Broker)

+44 203 882 2868

Charles Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Berkeley Energia Limited

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 ‑ All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

a) Ordinary shares

b) Performance share rights

2

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

a) 81,000

b) 700,000

3

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

a) Ordinary fully paid shares

b) Performance share rights which do not have an exercise price but are subject to various performance conditions (including, Working Capital Facility, Offtake Contract, Production and Commercial Production Milestones) to be satisfied prior to the relevant expiry dates between 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2021

4

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

· the date from which they do

· the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

· the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

a) Yes

b) No - not listed

5

Issue price or consideration

Nil - see below

6

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

a) Shares issued to employees in Spain as part of a Spanish employee share award scheme

b) Employee share rights granted to employees and consultants in accordance with the Berkeley Energia Performance Rights Plan

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

Yes

6b

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

28 November 2017

6c

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Nil

6d

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Nil

6e

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Nil

6f

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

Nil

6g

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not applicable

6h

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Not applicable

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Rule 7.1 - 37,943,608

Rule 7.1A - 25,831,220

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

17 August 2018

Number

+Class

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (includingthe +securities in section 2 if applicable)

258,415,420

Ordinary shares

Number

+Class

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe +securities in section 2 if applicable)

3,500,000

8,946,000

100,880,000

10,088,625

15,132,937

25,221,562

Options exercisable at £0.20 each on or before 30 June 2019

Performance Share Rights subject to various performance conditions to be satisfied prior to relevant milestones or expiry dates between 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2021

Convertible loan note with a principal amount of US$65 million, convertible into 100,880,000 ordinary shares at a conversion price of £0.50 per share expiring 30 November 2021

Options exercisable at £0.60 each, vesting on conversion of the Convertible Loan Note and expiring the earlier of 12 months after vesting or on 30 November 2022

Options exercisable at £0.75 each, vesting on conversion of the Convertible Loan Note and expiring the earlier of 18 months after vesting or on 30 May 2023

Options exercisable at £1.00 each, vesting on conversion of the Convertible Loan Note and expiring the earlier of 24 months after vesting or on 30 November 2023.

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Not applicable

Part 2 ‑ Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval required?

Not applicable

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

Not applicable

13

Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

Not applicable

14

+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

Not applicable

15

+Record date to determine entitlements

Not applicable

16

Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

Not applicable

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

Not applicable

18

Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not applicable

19

Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

Not applicable

20

Names of any underwriters

Not applicable

21

Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

Not applicable

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

Not applicable

23

Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

Not applicable

24

Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Not applicable

25

If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

Not applicable

26

Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

Not applicable

27

If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

Not applicable

28

Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

Not applicable

29

Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

Not applicable

30

How do security holders sell their entitlements in fullthrough a broker?

Not applicable

31

How do security holders sell partof their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

Not applicable

32

How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?

Not applicable

33

+Issue date

Not applicable

Part 3 ‑ Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of +securities

(tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

38

Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought

Not applicable

39

+Class of +securities for which quotation is sought

Not applicable

40

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

· the date from which they do

· the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

· the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Not applicable

41

Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

Not applicable

Number

+Class

42

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (includingthe +securities in clause 38)

Quotation agreement

1 +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

·The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

·There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.

·An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

·Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.

·If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Actat the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.

3 We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.

4 We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

[lodged electronically without signature]

Sign here: ............................................................ Date: 17 August 2018

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name: Dylan Browne

== == == == ==

Appendix 3B - Annexure 1

Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities

Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital

Step 1: Calculate 'A', the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

Insertnumber of fully paid +ordinary securities on issue 12 months before the +issue date or date of agreement to issue

254,512,198

Addthe following:

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period under an exception in rule 7.2

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval

• Number of partly paid +ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period

Note:

• Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added

• Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

150,000 (18 May 2018)

3,650,000 (29 June 2018)

Subtractthe number of fully paid +ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period

Nil

'A'

258,312,198

Step 2: Calculate 15% of 'A'

'B'

0.15

[Note: this value cannot be changed]

Multiply'A' by 0.15

38,746,830

Step 3: Calculate 'C', the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used

Insertnumber of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period not countingthose issued:

• Under an exception in rule 7.2

• Under rule 7.1A

• With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4

Note:

• This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities

• Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

22,222 shares (3 November 2017)

81,000 shares (17 August 2018)

700,000 P.Rights (17 August 2018)

'C'

803,222

Step 4: Subtract 'C' from ['A' x 'B'] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1

'A' x 0.15

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2

38,746,830

Subtract'C'

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3

803,222

Total['A' x 0.15] - 'C'

37,943,608

[Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1]

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities

Step 1: Calculate 'A', the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

'A'

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 1 of Part 1

258,312,198

Step 2: Calculate 10% of 'A'

'D'

0.10

Note: this value cannot be changed

Multiply'A' by 0.10

25,831,220

Step 3: Calculate 'E', the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used

Insertnumber of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A

Notes:

• This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities

• Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

• Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained

• It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

Nil

'E'

Nil

Step 4: Subtract 'E' from ['A' x 'D'] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

'A' x 0.10

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2

25,831,220

Subtract'E'

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3

Nil

Total['A' x 0.10] - 'E'

25,831,220

Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

17 August 2018

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A

Berkeley Energia Limited ('the Company') has today issued 81,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The issued shares are part of a class of securities quoted on Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX').

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cwth)(the 'Act') that:

1. the Company issued the securities without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.

