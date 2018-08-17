Berkeley Energia : Issue of shares, Performance Rights & Appendix 3B

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

Berkeley Energia Limited (Company) has today issued 81,000 fully paid ordinary shares to its Spanish based employees as part of an employee share incentive scheme.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares, to be admitted to trading on the LSE (as depository interests). Dealings are expected to commence by 24 August 2018 (Admission).

The Company's issued ordinary share capital following Admission is 258,415,420 ordinary shares.

The above figure of 258,415,420 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company has also issued 700,000 Performance Rights to key employees and consultants as part of the Company's Performance Rights Plam.

An Appendix 3B has been provided below.

For further information, please contact:

Berkeley Energia Limited +44 20 3903 1930 Paul Atherley, Managing Director and CEO info@berkeleyenergia.com Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer

Name of entity Berkeley Energia Limited

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued a) Ordinary shares b) Performance share rights 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued a) 81,000 b) 700,000 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) a) Ordinary fully paid shares b) Performance share rights which do not have an exercise price but are subject to various performance conditions (including, Working Capital Facility, Offtake Contract, Production and Commercial Production Milestones) to be satisfied prior to the relevant expiry dates between 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2021 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: · the date from which they do · the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment · the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment a) Yes b) No - not listed 5 Issue price or consideration Nil - see below 6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) a) Shares issued to employees in Spain as part of a Spanish employee share award scheme b) Employee share rights granted to employees and consultants in accordance with the Berkeley Energia Performance Rights Plan 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the + securities the subject of this Appendix 3B , and comply with section 6i Yes 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 28 November 2017 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 Nil 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 Nil 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. Not applicable 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements Not applicable 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Rule 7.1 - 37,943,608 Rule 7.1A - 25,831,220 7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 17 August 2018 Number +Class 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (includingthe +securities in section 2 if applicable) 258,415,420 Ordinary shares Number +Class 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe +securities in section 2 if applicable) 3,500,000 8,946,000 100,880,000 10,088,625 15,132,937 25,221,562 Options exercisable at £0.20 each on or before 30 June 2019 Performance Share Rights subject to various performance conditions to be satisfied prior to relevant milestones or expiry dates between 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2021 Convertible loan note with a principal amount of US$65 million, convertible into 100,880,000 ordinary shares at a conversion price of £0.50 per share expiring 30 November 2021 Options exercisable at £0.60 each, vesting on conversion of the Convertible Loan Note and expiring the earlier of 12 months after vesting or on 30 November 2022 Options exercisable at £0.75 each, vesting on conversion of the Convertible Loan Note and expiring the earlier of 18 months after vesting or on 30 May 2023 Options exercisable at £1.00 each, vesting on conversion of the Convertible Loan Note and expiring the earlier of 24 months after vesting or on 30 November 2023. 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Not applicable

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital Step 1: Calculate 'A', the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated Insertnumber of fully paid +ordinary securities on issue 12 months before the +issue date or date of agreement to issue 254,512,198 Addthe following: • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period under an exception in rule 7.2 • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval • Number of partly paid +ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period Note: • Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items 150,000 (18 May 2018) 3,650,000 (29 June 2018) Subtractthe number of fully paid +ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period Nil 'A' 258,312,198 Step 2: Calculate 15% of 'A' 'B' 0.15 [Note: this value cannot be changed] Multiply'A' by 0.15 38,746,830 Step 3: Calculate 'C', the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used Insertnumber of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period not countingthose issued: • Under an exception in rule 7.2 • Under rule 7.1A • With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4 Note: • This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items 22,222 shares (3 November 2017) 81,000 shares (17 August 2018) 700,000 P.Rights (17 August 2018) 'C' 803,222 Step 4: Subtract 'C' from ['A' x 'B'] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1 'A' x 0.15 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 38,746,830 Subtract'C' Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 803,222 Total['A' x 0.15] - 'C' 37,943,608 [Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1]

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities Step 1: Calculate 'A', the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated 'A' Note: number must be same as shown in Step 1 of Part 1 258,312,198 Step 2: Calculate 10% of 'A' 'D' 0.10 Note: this value cannot be changed Multiply'A' by 0.10 25,831,220 Step 3: Calculate 'E', the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used Insertnumber of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A Notes: • This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities • Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items Nil 'E' Nil Step 4: Subtract 'E' from ['A' x 'D'] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A 'A' x 0.10 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 25,831,220 Subtract'E' Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Nil Total['A' x 0.10] - 'E' 25,831,220 Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

17 August 2018

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A

Berkeley Energia Limited ('the Company') has today issued 81,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The issued shares are part of a class of securities quoted on Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX').

The Company hereby notifies ASX under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cwth)(the 'Act') that:

1. the Company issued the securities without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and

3. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.