BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD (BKY)

BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD (BKY)
01/04
0.18 AUD   +9.09%
Berkeley Energia : Price Monitoring Extension

01/04/2019 | 12:24pm CET

RNS Number : 2456M

Berkeley Energia Limited

04 January 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 11:23:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 35,1 M
EBIT 2019 -22,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 64,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 42,6 M
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,99  AUD
Spread / Average Target 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Campbell Atherley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Robert Arthur Behets Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-2.94%30
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)10.89%5 267
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 173
CAMECO CORP-0.13%4 507
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 891
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD0.00%615
