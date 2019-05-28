Log in
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD

(BKY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/28
0.345 AUD   +30.19%
Berkeley Energia : Price Monitoring Extension

05/28/2019 | 04:44am EDT

RNS Number : 3050A

Berkeley Energia Limited

28 May 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
PMECKFDKFBKKKPB

Disclaimer

Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:43:10 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 67,3 M
EBIT 2019 -16,3 M
Net income 2019 -12,2 M
Finance 2019 88,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 -0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,05x
Capitalization 68,5 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Campbell Atherley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Robert Arthur Behets Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD55.88%47
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%4 798
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)-4.58%4 779
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 971
CAMECO CORP-12.66%3 962
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-42.40%642
