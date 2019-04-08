Log in
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD

04/08
Berkeley Energia : Recent Spanish Media Reports

04/08/2019 | 02:33am EDT

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 8 APRIL 2019 | LSE / BdM / ASX : BKY

Berkeley notes recent Spanish media reports

Berkeley Energia ('BKY' or 'the Company') notes the recent media reports regarding the various legal challenges to the recently announced appointments to the Board of the Nuclear Safety Council.

The Company will advise shareholders of the decision by the Supreme Court on the legality of these appointments as soon as it is received.

In the meantime the Company continues to progress the approvals for the Salamanca mine and will advise shareholders as soon as any decision is made by the Nuclear Safety Council.

For further information please contact:

Berkeley Energia Limited

+44 203 903 1930

Paul Atherley, Managing Director and CEO

info@berkeleyenergia.com

Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 203 207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Detlir Elezi

Tamesis Partners (Joint Broker)

+44 203 882 2868

Charles Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Buchanan

+44 207 466 5000

Bobby Morse, Senior Partner

BKY@buchanan.uk.com

Disclaimer

Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:32:01 UTC
