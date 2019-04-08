Berkeley Energia : Recent Spanish Media Reports

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 8 APRIL 2019 | LSE / BdM / ASX : BKY

Berkeley notes recent Spanish media reports

Berkeley Energia ('BKY' or 'the Company') notes the recent media reports regarding the various legal challenges to the recently announced appointments to the Board of the Nuclear Safety Council.

The Company will advise shareholders of the decision by the Supreme Court on the legality of these appointments as soon as it is received.

In the meantime the Company continues to progress the approvals for the Salamanca mine and will advise shareholders as soon as any decision is made by the Nuclear Safety Council.

