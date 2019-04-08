Berkeley Energia : Recent Spanish Media Reports

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
NEWS RELEASE | 8 APRIL 2019 | LSE / BdM / ASX : BKY
Berkeley notes recent Spanish media reports
Berkeley Energia ('BKY' or 'the Company') notes the recent media reports regarding the various legal challenges to the recently announced appointments to the Board of the Nuclear Safety Council.
The Company will advise shareholders of the decision by the Supreme Court on the legality of these appointments as soon as it is received.
In the meantime the Company continues to progress the approvals for the Salamanca mine and will advise shareholders as soon as any decision is made by the Nuclear Safety Council.
For further information please contact:
|
Berkeley Energia Limited
|
+44 203 903 1930
|
Paul Atherley, Managing Director and CEO
|
info@berkeleyenergia.com
|
Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer
|
|
|
|
Berenberg (Joint Broker)
|
+44 203 207 7800
|
Matthew Armitt
|
|
Detlir Elezi
|
|
|
|
Tamesis Partners (Joint Broker)
|
+44 203 882 2868
|
Charles Bendon
|
|
Richard Greenfield
|
|
|
|
Buchanan
|
+44 207 466 5000
|
Bobby Morse, Senior Partner
|
BKY@buchanan.uk.com
Disclaimer
Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:32:01 UTC