BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD

BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD

(BKY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/11
0.32 AUD   -5.88%
02:38aBERKELEY ENERGIA : Strategy and Management Changes
PU
06/25BERKELEY ENERGIA : Drill programme for critical battery and EV metals
PU
06/14BERKELEY ENERGIA : Issue of shares and Appendix 3B
PU
Berkeley Energia : Strategy and Management Changes

07/11/2019 | 02:38am EDT

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 11 July 2019

Strategy and Management Changes

Berkeley Energia Limited ('Berkeley Energia' or 'the Company') advises that Mr Paul Atherley has resigned as Managing Director and CEO of the Company to concentrate on his other investments in the resource sector.

Mr Atherley has been Managing Director and CEO of Berkeley Energia since June 2015 and has been instrumental in its growth and development.

During his tenure the Company has significantly advanced the approvals for the development of the Salamanca mine up until the recent change in Government.

Despite the ongoing very low uranium price, Mr Atherley has led several highly successful financings which have placed the Company in a very strong financial position. He also led the listing on the Spanish stock exchanges which has resulted in over 30% of the Company's shares being held in Spain.

Mr Paul Atherley commented:'It has been a great pleasure to work with the very talented team in Spain over the past few years and it makes enormous sense to capitalise on the growing interest in the Company in Spain where it is now firmly established as the only listed mining company in the birthplace of Rio Tinto and modern mining as we know it today.'

The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Atherley for his very significant contribution to the Company and to wish him well in his future business endeavours.

The Company's focus continues to be on progressing the approvals required to commence construction of the Salamanca mine and bring it into production, as well as advancing the recently announced battery and EV metals exploration strategy.

The Company will however now set up its head office in Madrid and ultimately seek to recruit a suitably qualified Spanish National for the Managing Director and CEO role. Following on from the Company's successful listing on the Spanish Stock Exchanges in 2018, these initiatives are aimed at further enhancing the Company's strong engagement with its key stakeholders in Spain.

While the recruitment process for a suitable candidate for the Managing Director and CEO position takes place, Mr Robert Behets, Non-Executive Director, will assume the role of Acting Managing Director, with immediate effect, and will be assisted in Spain by Mr Francisco Bellón, the Company's Chief Operations Officer.

Mr Behets, a geologist with 30 years' experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2012. He has extensive uranium sector experience and has previously spent considerable time in Spain providing technical and managerial support to the Salamanca project team.

Mr Bellón will continue to manage the Company's day to day operations and now take a lead role in its stakeholder engagement activities in Spain.

Mr Behets will provide his services to the Company under a services agreement with Berkeley as disclosed in the latest Annual Report.

For further information please contact:

Berkeley Energia Limited

Robert Behets, Acting Managing Director

+61 8 9322 6322

Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer

+44 203 903 1930

info@berkeleyenergia.com

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 203 207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Detlir Elezi

Tamesis Partners (Joint Broker)

+44 203 882 2868

Charles Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Disclaimer

Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:37:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -16,3 M
Net income 2019 -12,2 M
Finance 2019 88,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,56x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 87,9 M
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,15  AUD
Last Close Price 0,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 253%
Spread / Average Target 237%
Spread / Lowest Target 222%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Campbell Atherley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Robert Arthur Behets Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD100.00%61
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED (ADR)--.--%17 128
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD(ADR)52.80%14 746
POLYUS PAO (ADR)22.42%12 950
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC (ADR)--.--%8 059
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)50.14%7 228
