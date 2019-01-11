Berkeley Energia : notes recent Spanish media reports

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
NEWS RELEASE | 11 JANUARY 2019 | LSE / BdM / ASX : BKY
Berkeley notes recent Spanish media reports
Berkeley Energia ('BKY' or 'the Company') notes the recent Spanish media reports regarding potential approvals for the Salamanca project.
The Company has received no official notice in this regard, and will update shareholders if and when any formal notice is received.
For further information please contact:
Berkeley Energia Limited
+44 203 903 1930
Paul Atherley, Managing Director and CEO
info@berkeleyenergia.com
Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer
Berenberg (Joint Broker)
+44 203 207 7800
Matthew Armitt
James Brooks
Tamesis Partners (Joint Broker)
+44 203 882 2868
Charles Bendon
Richard Greenfield
Buchanan
+44 207 466 5000
Bobby Morse, Senior Partner
BKY@buchanan.uk.com
