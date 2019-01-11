Berkeley Energia : notes recent Spanish media reports

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 11 JANUARY 2019 | LSE / BdM / ASX : BKY

Berkeley notes recent Spanish media reports

Berkeley Energia ('BKY' or 'the Company') notes the recent Spanish media reports regarding potential approvals for the Salamanca project.

The Company has received no official notice in this regard, and will update shareholders if and when any formal notice is received.

For further information please contact: