Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Berkeley Energia Ltd    BKY   AU000000BKY0

BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD (BKY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/11
0.4 AUD   +63.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Berkeley Energia : notes recent Spanish media reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:15am EST

BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED

NEWS RELEASE | 11 JANUARY 2019 | LSE / BdM / ASX : BKY

Berkeley notes recent Spanish media reports

Berkeley Energia ('BKY' or 'the Company') notes the recent Spanish media reports regarding potential approvals for the Salamanca project.

The Company has received no official notice in this regard, and will update shareholders if and when any formal notice is received.

For further information please contact:

Berkeley Energia Limited

+44 203 903 1930

Paul Atherley, Managing Director and CEO

info@berkeleyenergia.com

Sean Wade, Chief Commercial Officer

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 203 207 7800

Matthew Armitt

James Brooks

Tamesis Partners (Joint Broker)

+44 203 882 2868

Charles Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Buchanan

+44 207 466 5000

Bobby Morse, Senior Partner

BKY@buchanan.uk.com

Disclaimer

Berkeley Energia Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
02:15aBERKELEY ENERGIA : notes recent Spanish media reports
PU
01/07BERKELEY ENERGIA : ASX Response to Price and Volume Query
PU
01/04BERKELEY ENERGIA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
01/04BERKELEY ENERGIA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
01/04BERKELEY ENERGIA : Change of Director's Interest Notice x2
PU
2018BERKELEY ENERGIA : Spanish village denies building permit to Berkeley Energia ur..
RE
2018BERKELEY ENERGIA : Issue of Incentive Performance Rights
PU
2018BERKELEY ENERGIA : Change of interests of substantial holder
PU
2018BERKELEY ENERGIA : Response to recent media reports
PU
2018BERKELEY ENERGIA : Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 35,1 M
EBIT 2019 -5,90 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 42,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 63,3 M
Chart BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Energia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,99  AUD
Spread / Average Target 304%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Campbell Atherley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Robert Arthur Behets Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD44.12%43
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)7.45%5 263
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 101
CAMECO CORP5.04%4 828
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 946
DENISON MINES CORP4.76%296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.