Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Berkeley Energia Ltd    BKY   AU000000BKY0

BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD (BKY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Spain to block Berkeley uranium mine project - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:20am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Uranium samples are seen in the International Atomic Energy Agency laboratory in Seibersdorf

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government has decided not to deliver the permits necessary to open the European Union's only open-cast uranium mine near Salamanca, dealing a serious blow to Australian mining company Berkeley Energia's plans.

By Belén Carreño

The project was granted preliminary approval in early 2013 but has since faced local opposition.

Berkeley later requested a trading halt on shares, which fell nearly 29 percent during Australian trading hours on Tuesday, citing media articles about the Salamanca mine.

The company asked the Australian Securities Exchange to suspend trading until it released a statement on the Salamanca mine or until the opening of trade on Oct. 19, whichever came first, according to the letter sent to the regulator.

Berkeley said earlier on Tuesday it was still confident it would obtain the last two major permits needed for the mine to start operating - a local building licence and an authorisation given by the government to handle radioactive waste - though it would also scale down its existing local corporate operations.

"The government will wait for the ongoing proceedings to go through but it will say no," a government source said on condition of anonymity.

Spain's energy and environment ministry declined to comment. The Nuclear Safety Council and Berkeley Energia had no immediate comment.

A second source, directly involved in the proceedings, said Berkeley was "living in a parallel universe" when it said the mine would soon become a reality.

"The authorisation to build the mine is only possible when the nuclear authority has handed over its report, which is still a long way," said the source, adding he believed the mine would never see the light of day.

The nuclear authority is due soon to renew its board and the Socialists and junior parliamentary allies Podemos, who both oppose the project, will hold a majority in it.

A neighbouring mine run by public company ENUSA was previously in operation near the site in Retortillo in Salamanca province, but closed in 2000 after it failed to turn a profit.

Berkeley, which has a triple listing in Britain, Spain and Australia and operates no other projects, has insisted the planned mine can be profitable since conducting initial studies in 2007.

The price of uranium fell heavily following Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 and for years struggled to recover.

This year, however, investors hope for profits as prices have rallied, helped by London-listed investment vehicle Yellow Cake, which has been buying and storing the element.

Berkeley said the mine would run for 14 years, generating investment of over 250 million euros (£220 million) and more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

In a study presented to Australian investors, the firm said the mine is capable of generating strong, sustainable cash flow as a result of recovering demand and growing appetite for uranium ore coming from China.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid and Barbara Lewis in London; writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Dale Hudson and Louise Heavens)

By BelÃ©n CarreÃ±o
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD -28.72% 0.335 End-of-day quote.-51.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
10:18aBERKELEY ENERGIA : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10:13aBERKELEY ENERGIA : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
09:20aEXCLUSIVE : Spain to block Berkeley uranium mine project - sources
RE
08:18aBERKELEY ENERGIA : ASX Trading Halt
PU
10/15BERKELEY ENERGIA : Quarterly Report September 2018
PU
09/28BERKELEY ENERGIA : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
08/23BERKELEY ENERGIA : Issue of shares, Performance Rights
AQ
08/22BERKELEY ENERGIA : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/17BERKELEY ENERGIA : Issue of shares, Performance Rights & Appendix 3B
PU
07/30BERKELEY ENERGIA : Quarterly Report June 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017URA : Production Cuts Boost The Uranium ETF 
2017There Are Serious Issues With URA 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Yamana Gold Says It's All About 'Realizing' Value 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 35,1 M
EBIT 2019 -22,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 64,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 5,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 126 M
Chart BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Energia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,99  AUD
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Campbell Atherley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Francisco Bellón del Rosal Chief Operations Officer
Robert Arthur Behets Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-51.96%90
CAMECO CORP28.94%4 545
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)5.51%4 205
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%4 127
DENISON MINES CORP18.84%353
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.