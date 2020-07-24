Berkeley : Capital launches first homes at TwelveTrees Park

The first of more than 3,800 new homes for Newham were launched at TwelveTrees Park in July.

Berkeley Capital's new neighbourhood will see a former Parcelforce depot in West Ham transformed to provide mixed-tenure homes, shops, restaurants, creative studios and a school.

TwelveTrees Park has been designed to connect people with nature, with over half of the site dedicated to green space.

The neighbourhood is centred around a 4.5 acre WIFI-enabled park, with beehives, bird boxes and biodiverse planting incorporated throughout to create the natural habitats that help nature to thrive.

A new state-of-the-art home for the East London Science School will include a specially designed science garden, outdoor lab and facilities that can be used after school hours for community activities and events.

Justin Tibaldi, divisional managing director at Berkeley Homes (Capital), commented: 'We're very excited to unveil our vision for TwelveTrees Park - a vibrant new neighbourhood that will be a gamechanger for West Ham and the wider regeneration of the lower Lea Valley. This will be one of the best-connected developments in London, with five major transport links just moments from your home providing fast and regular transportation across the city.

'TwelveTrees Park will complement the growing transformation of East London, bridging the gap between Stratford, the Olympic Park and Canary Wharf. Already a number of exciting cultural institutions and well-known brands are making the area their home, bolstered by the arrival of Crossrail and improved connections to central London.'

Evergreen Point is the first building to launch at TwelveTrees Park and comprises studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. A collection of penthouses are also in the final stages of development. For more information visit www.TwelveTreesPark.london.