Berkeley : St Edward's support for Hampshire's youth wins gold

Hampshire County Council named its top Investors in Young People in an uplifting awards ceremony last night.

Entries to Berkeley Group's Graduate Scheme are now open, with more places on offer than ever before.

Children from St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Tunbridge Wells, were out and about in Hawkenbury in September, to visit the site where their brand new school is set to be built.

St Joseph and the Canal & River Trust have unveiled a regenerated stretch of canal wall at Snow Hill Wharf in Birmingham's historic Gun Quarter.

Award-winning charity CALM has teamed up with Berkeley and catering company Bon Appetit Group to create a CALM zone at Southall Waterside - Berkeley's development in the London Borough of Ealing.

Hundreds of Hampshire residents have enjoyed an action-packed family day to celebrate the official opening of the 82 acre Edenbrook Country Park.

More than 400 film lovers have enjoyed a pedal powered cinematic experience in the heart of Ealing, thanks to the ongoing regeneration partnership between St George and Ealing Council.

South Quay Plaza, Berkeley Group's tallest ever building, has now officially 'topped out' at 68 storeys.

Berkeley, West London College and Women Into Construction teamed up this summer to offer women a route into construction by hosting a four-week training programme at the West London Construction Academy (WLCA).