BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(BKG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/11 11:02:50 am
4361.5 GBp   +8.66%
Berkeley : St Edward's support for Hampshire's youth wins gold

10/11/2019 | 10:56am EDT

Hampshire County Council named its top Investors in Young People in an uplifting awards ceremony last night.

Entries to Berkeley Group's Graduate Scheme are now open, with more places on offer than ever before.

Children from St Peter's Church of England Primary School, Tunbridge Wells, were out and about in Hawkenbury in September, to visit the site where their brand new school is set to be built.

St Joseph and the Canal & River Trust have unveiled a regenerated stretch of canal wall at Snow Hill Wharf in Birmingham's historic Gun Quarter.

Award-winning charity CALM has teamed up with Berkeley and catering company Bon Appetit Group to create a CALM zone at Southall Waterside - Berkeley's development in the London Borough of Ealing.

Hundreds of Hampshire residents have enjoyed an action-packed family day to celebrate the official opening of the 82 acre Edenbrook Country Park.

More than 400 film lovers have enjoyed a pedal powered cinematic experience in the heart of Ealing, thanks to the ongoing regeneration partnership between St George and Ealing Council.

South Quay Plaza, Berkeley Group's tallest ever building, has now officially 'topped out' at 68 storeys.

Berkeley, West London College and Women Into Construction teamed up this summer to offer women a route into construction by hosting a four-week training programme at the West London Construction Academy (WLCA).

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:55:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 184 M
EBIT 2020 521 M
Net income 2020 438 M
Finance 2020 833 M
Yield 2020 5,19%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,81x
Capitalization 5 036 M
Chart BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Berkeley Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 912,00  GBp
Last Close Price 4 014,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Grenville Perrins CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Anthony William Pidgley Chairman
Richard James Stearn Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John A. Armitt Non-Executive Director
Karl Whiteman Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC15.38%6 202
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.2.10%21 525
D.R. HORTON51.47%19 416
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.37.91%13 831
PULTEGROUP42.17%10 132
PERSIMMON6.89%8 039
