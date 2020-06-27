Berkeley : Tony Pidgley CBE, 1947-2020

Chief Executive Rob Perrins has today paid tribute to Berkeley Group's founder and Chairman, Tony Pidgley CBE:
'It is with the greatest sadness that we confirm the sudden death of Tony Pidgley. On behalf of everyone at Berkeley, I have extended our deepest sympathies to his wife Sarah and the children.'
'Tony was a brilliant man who I have been fortunate to work closely with for 20 years. He started by building one house and his vision grew Berkeley into a FTSE 100 company. He knew he would never retire so he ensured that his culture was embedded in the Company for when this sad day came.'
'Berkeley and I owe Tony a huge debt. With my team I will ensure this debt is honoured by continuing to position Berkeley as the leading place-maker and ensuring it continues to be a company of which he would be proud. '
Glyn Barker, Interim Chairman, said:
'It has been an immense privilege to work with Tony. Tony created a unique company with a strong management team that has been led by Rob Perrins since 2009. Under Rob's leadership, Tony's values of ambition and quality will ensure the business continues to flourish.'
