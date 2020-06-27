Log in
Berkeley Group Holdings plc    BKG   GB00B02L3W35

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(BKG)
Berkeley : Tony Pidgley CBE, 1947-2020

06/27/2020 | 09:29am EDT

Chief Executive Rob Perrins has today paid tribute to Berkeley Group's founder and Chairman, Tony Pidgley CBE:

'It is with the greatest sadness that we confirm the sudden death of Tony Pidgley. On behalf of everyone at Berkeley, I have extended our deepest sympathies to his wife Sarah and the children.'

'Tony was a brilliant man who I have been fortunate to work closely with for 20 years. He started by building one house and his vision grew Berkeley into a FTSE 100 company. He knew he would never retire so he ensured that his culture was embedded in the Company for when this sad day came.'

'Berkeley and I owe Tony a huge debt. With my team I will ensure this debt is honoured by continuing to position Berkeley as the leading place-maker and ensuring it continues to be a company of which he would be proud. '

Glyn Barker, Interim Chairman, said:

'It has been an immense privilege to work with Tony. Tony created a unique company with a strong management team that has been led by Rob Perrins since 2009. Under Rob's leadership, Tony's values of ambition and quality will ensure the business continues to flourish.'

Disclaimer

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 27 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 13:28:02 UTC
