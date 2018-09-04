Berkshire/Amazon/JPMorgan Health Initiative Hires Jack Stoddard as Operating Chief -CNBC

--The health-care initiative formed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA, BRKB), Amazon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has hired Comcast executive Jack Stoddard as chief operating officer, CNBC reported Tuesday.

--Mr. Stoddard was Comcast's general manager for digital health and helped found Comcast Ventures-backed Accolade, the report said.

--Berkshire, Amazon and JPMorgan announced in January that they were working together on ways to address employee health-care. In June, they named Dr. Atul Gawande as CEO of the venture.

Full story at www.cnbc.com/2018/09/04/amazon-berkshire-jpm-health-venture-hires-jack-stoddard-coo.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com