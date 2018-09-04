Log in
Berkshire/Amazon/JPMorgan Health Initiative Hires Jack Stoddard as Operating Chief -CNBC

09/04/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

--The health-care initiative formed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA, BRKB), Amazon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has hired Comcast executive Jack Stoddard as chief operating officer, CNBC reported Tuesday.

--Mr. Stoddard was Comcast's general manager for digital health and helped found Comcast Ventures-backed Accolade, the report said.

--Berkshire, Amazon and JPMorgan announced in January that they were working together on ways to address employee health-care. In June, they named Dr. Atul Gawande as CEO of the venture.

Full story at www.cnbc.com/2018/09/04/amazon-berkshire-jpm-health-venture-hires-jack-stoddard-coo.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.33% 2042.255 Delayed Quote.72.10%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 0.33% 316950 Delayed Quote.6.12%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.34% 36.48 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.41% 115.1 Delayed Quote.7.14%
