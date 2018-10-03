Berkshire Hathaway : BNSF Executive Chairman Rose to Retire in April

Log in
10/03/2018 | 02:22pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRKA, BRKB) BNSF Railway Co. unit on Wednesday said Matthew Rose will retire as executive chairman in April 2019.

When he retires, Mr. Rose will have spent six years as executive chairman of the Fort Worth, Texas, railroad after serving as chief executive from 2000 to 2013.

Mr. Rose was CEO when billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire bought BNSF in 2010, paying $26 billion for the 77% that it didn't already own.

"It was a very lucky day for me and for Berkshire Hathaway when I met Matt Rose," Mr. Buffett said. "Under Matt's management, BNSF has become a major source of profit and pride for Berkshire."

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 248 B
EBIT 2018 31 532 M
Net income 2018 25 129 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,07
P/E ratio 2019 18,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 531 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 368 375 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY8.18%531 231
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC8.08%35 625
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.52%34 668
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.90%34 225
SAMPO OYJ-3.82%27 929
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC-2.21%19 606
