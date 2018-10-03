Berkshire Hathaway : BNSF Executive Chairman Rose to Retire in April

By Colin Kellaher



Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRKA, BRKB) BNSF Railway Co. unit on Wednesday said Matthew Rose will retire as executive chairman in April 2019.

When he retires, Mr. Rose will have spent six years as executive chairman of the Fort Worth, Texas, railroad after serving as chief executive from 2000 to 2013.

Mr. Rose was CEO when billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire bought BNSF in 2010, paying $26 billion for the 77% that it didn't already own.

"It was a very lucky day for me and for Berkshire Hathaway when I met Matt Rose," Mr. Buffett said. "Under Matt's management, BNSF has become a major source of profit and pride for Berkshire."

