Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

(BRK.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Berkshire Hathaway : Buffett in Rare Move Agrees to Sell Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 02:50am EST

By Nicole Friedman

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to sell one of its workers' compensation insurance companies, a rare move for Warren Buffett.

Mr. Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and chief executive officer, has long said that Berkshire buys companies with the intention to hold them forever.

The reason Berkshire agreed to sell Omaha, Neb.,-based Applied Underwriters is to avoid conflicts among Berkshire-owned workers' compensation insurers, said Brian Snover, general counsel for Berkshire's reinsurance division. It acquired its majority stake in the company 13 years ago.

"Berkshire has a number of workers' compensation companies, and there was channel conflict between them," said Jeffrey Silver, Applied Underwriters' general counsel. "This sale will eliminate that inherent competition that occurred between the Berkshire-owned entities."

Applied Underwriters ran into state regulatory issues in recent years related to a controversial type of workers' compensation insurance policy and agreed to stop selling that policy in some states without filing for approval. Those issues have been resolved and are unrelated to the sale, Mr. Silver said.

Mr. Silver declined to comment on the buyer or the size of the sale. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, he said.

Mr. Buffett has told shareholders he prefers not to part with Berkshire-controlled companies. In an "owners' manual" for Berkshire shareholders posted on the company's website, Mr. Buffett wrote that Berkshire doesn't intend to sell any of its fully owned businesses, even the poorly performing ones, "as long as we expect them to generate at least some cash and as long as we feel good about their managers and labor relations."

Berkshire hasn't sold a fully owned subsidiary in recent decades, according to data from Dealogic. Mr. Buffett sold some underperforming businesses in the 1980s, said Lawrence Cunningham, a law professor at George Washington University who has written books about Berkshire.

Berkshire subsidiaries do occasionally sell parts of their businesses. Marmon Holdings Inc. sold some assets for $42 million last year, and Lubrizol Corp. sold an underperforming unit in 2017, according to Berkshire's 2018 annual report.

Berkshire acquired its stake in Applied Underwriters in 2006. Berkshire owns 81%, and Applied Underwriters' founders own the rest of the company, Mr. Silver said.

Applied Underwriters had 703 employees at the end of 2018, up from 421 after it was acquired in 2006, according to Berkshire. It wrote about $994 million in gross premiums in 2017, according to ratings firm A.M. Best.

State regulatory scrutiny of the company resulted in a 2017 settlement with California insurance regulators. The settlement related to profit-sharing workers' compensation policies, which are designed so that the premiums paid by companies change based on the actual cost of claims incurred.

Applied Underwriters agreed to stop selling the policies in the state without filing for approval. Under the terms of the settlement, the Applied Underwriters policies in California were required to include more disclosures and couldn't be sold to small businesses.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications Applied Underwriters wrote about $994 million in gross premiums in 2017, according to ratings firm A.M. Best. An earlier version of this article incorrectly gave the figure as $994,000. (Feb. 26)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
02:50aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett in Rare Move Agrees to Sell Business
DJ
02:48aKRAFT HEINZ : Pays Price For Snubbing Retailers
DJ
02/26BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Correction to Article About Berkshire Agreeing to Sell One ..
DJ
02/26WARREN BUFFETT : Selling a Business
DJ
02/26KRAFT HEINZ : Tough Approach on Costs Hurt Grocery Relationships
DJ
02/26KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
DJ
02/26BUFFETT : We overpaid for Kraft Heinz but Berkshire will stick by its stake
AQ
02/25WARREN BUFFETT : I Overpaid for Kraft Heinz -- Update
DJ
02/25BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : ‘overpaid' for Kraft Heinz – Warren Buffet
AQ
02/25BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway may sell an insurance unit
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 267 B
EBIT 2019 30 180 M
Net income 2019 30 779 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,19
P/E ratio 2020 15,24
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 497 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 366 887 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-0.88%496 926
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC5.97%35 923
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.64%34 897
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.85%31 503
SAMPO9.53%26 475
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC7.54%17 951
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.