Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY (BRK.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Berkshire Hathaway : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Invests in India Mobile-Payments Firm -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 11:51am EDT

By Newley Purnell and Nicole Friedman

NEW DELHI -- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is getting into the mobile-payments business.

The Omaha, Neb., conglomerate said Monday it invested in One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm. The Noida, India-based company is India's largest mobile-payments firm. It makes a popular smartphone app that can be used to pay for everything from movie tickets to auto-rickshaw rides.

Mr. Buffett's assistant Debbie Bosanek said that Mr. Buffett wasn't involved in the deal. She didn't immediately confirm the size of the investment. Berkshire was in talks to invest 20 billion to 25 billion rupees ($285 million to $357 million), according to a person familiar with the matter.

Paytm, which says it has more than 300 million users, saw its usage skyrocket in 2016 when India's government nullified its largest-denomination notes, a bid to root out tax evasion and corruption that triggered a cash shortage.

India now has 390 million internet users, more than the U.S. and second only to China, according to a report last month from consultancy Bain & Co. Global tech titans are rushing to tap into the South Asian nation's internet economy, which is growing quickly as smartphone and mobile data prices fall and hundreds of millions of people get online for the first time.

Paytm last year raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. Earlier investors include Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its financial-services affiliate, Ant Financial Services Group.

A SoftBank spokeswoman in India declined to comment

A spokesman for Ant Financial said earlier Monday that the company doesn't comment on "market rumors."

An investment of 20 billion to 25 billion rupees would give Berkshire a 3% to 4% stake in Paytm's parent, according to the person familiar with the matter. That would give Paytm, which isn't profitable, a valuation of more than $10 billion, up from more than $7 billion when it raised funds from SoftBank last year.

Berkshire portfolio manager Todd Combs is handling the deal, according to the person. He is one of four executives, including India-born Ajit Jain, who the 87-year-old Mr. Buffett has said handle many day-to-day responsibilities in running the firm.

Berkshire, which runs a large insurance operation and has businesses ranging from retail to railroads, has been searching for profitable ways to spend its more than $100 billion in cash. Among its biggest stockholdings is Apple Inc. As of June 30, Berkshire was Apple's second-largest shareholder after Vanguard Group, holding roughly 5% of the tech giant's stock.

Mr. Buffett earlier this year offered to invest in Uber Technologies Inc., but the two sides couldn't agree on the terms, he confirmed in June.

Berkshire made its maiden India venture in 2011, launching an online insurance distributor that sells Bajaj Allianz General's products.

"If you'll tell me a wonderful company in India that might be available for sale, I'll be there tomorrow," Mr. Buffett said last year in an interview with an Indian television news outlet. "I think the potential for India is incredible," he said. "It's a lot of people, a lot of buying power."

Still, asked about his insurance partnership he said, "Sometimes there have been restrictive laws in terms of the percentage we could own, and that's a disadvantage. We would like to own 100% of any business we run."

Paytm "has the capability of becoming a Tencent, and they have time on their hands," said Satish Meena, an analyst at Forrester Research, referring to Chinese internet behemoth Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Meena said Patym could benefit from not just Berkshire's cash, but from their vast expertise, as the Indian firm is eager to move beyond mobile payments and offer services such as insurance.

--Liza Lin contributed to this article.

Write to Newley Purnell at newley.purnell @wsj.com and Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
11:51aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Invests in India Mobile-Paymen..
DJ
11:27aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : in talks to buy stake in Paytm
AQ
11:12aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : in talks to buy stake in Paytm
AQ
09:05aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : in talks to buy stake in India’s Paytm
AQ
08:34aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Eyes India Mobile-Payments Firm
DJ
08/22BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Why is Buffett's Berkshire Adding More Teva Pharmaceuticals..
AQ
08/20BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : The power of compounding interest
AQ
08/16BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett`s Berkshire Hathaway again increases Teva stake
AQ
08/15BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. (NYSE : BRK.A) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
08/15BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway again increases Teva stake
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:14aMy Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years 
08:48aBYD signs battery investment deal with Chongqing 
07:37aU.S.-Mexico Near New NAFTA Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06:37aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S., Mexico Near New NAFTA Deal 
08/26REPORT : Berkshire Hathaway nearing deal for stake in India's Paytm 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 248 B
EBIT 2018 31 532 M
Net income 2018 25 129 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,42
P/E ratio 2019 17,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 512 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 362 750 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY5.12%512 216
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.05%36 064
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.78%34 670
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.31%34 329
SAMPO OYJ-4.39%28 383
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC-10.14%18 491
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.