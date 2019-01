Berkshire Hathaway : Class B Closes Down 5.49%, Largest Percent Decrease Since February 2018 -- Data Talk

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) closed at $191.66, down $11.14 or 5.49%

-- Lowest close since Dec. 24, 2018, when it closed at $187.76

-- Largest percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018, when it fell 5.89%

-- Down 14.35% from its all-time closing high of $223.76 on Oct. 9, 2018

-- Down 4.50% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 4, 2018), when it closed at $200.69

-- Down 14.35% from its 52 week closing high of $223.76 on Oct. 9, 2018

-- Up 3.65% from its 52 week closing low of $184.91 on June 27, 2018

-- Traded as low as $191.04; lowest intraday level since Dec. 26, 2018, when it hit $186.10

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet