Berkshire Hathaway : Annual Meeting and First Quarter Earnings Release Information

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Information Regarding 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

and First Quarter Earnings Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 27, 2020

Omaha, NE (BRK.A; BRK.B) - Berkshire Hathaway will hold its 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Saturday May 2, 2020 beginning at 3:45 p.m. central time. As previously announced, we will not be able to allow shareholders to physically attend the meeting. However, the meeting will be streamed live on the Internet by Yahoo with a pre-meeting show beginning at 3:00 p.m. central time and can be accessed at https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream.

Warren Buffett, Berkshire's CEO and Greg Abel, Berkshire's Vice Chairman-Non-Insurance Operations will be physically present at the meeting. However, the other Berkshire directors will not be attending the meeting. In addition to the formal business to be conducted at the meeting, Mr. Buffett and Mr. Abel will respond to shareholder questions that were submitted to three journalists (Becky Quick, Carol Loomis and Andrew Ross Sorkin). Ms. Quick will ask those questions that the journalists decide are the most interesting and important. Mr. Buffett and Mr. Abel will have no prior knowledge of what questions will be asked, but they will not discuss politics or specific investment holdings.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s first quarter earnings release and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. central time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com.

We will greatly miss seeing our shareholders in Omaha this year. If a shareholder is interested in purchasing certain of the items that would have been offered for sale at the meeting, beginning on May 1, 2020, we will provide a link to certain Berkshire subsidiary websites for specific product offerings and sale dates at www.berkshirehathaway.com.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Contact

Marc D. Hamburg 402-346-1400